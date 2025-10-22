The 2,000-year-old treasure includes 450 silver coins, several ingots, a gold ring, and more.

Archaeologists have recovered a significant Roman treasure trove containing hundreds of silver coins and other ancient relics near the village of Borsum in Germany’s Hildesheim district, officials announced in a translated statement.

The approximately 2,000-year-old hoard from the early Roman Empire was originally discovered in 2017 by a man who was illegally using a metal detector. He only recently reported his find to officials, and now experts are trying to determine who left the treasure behind — and why.

Finding The Ancient Roman Coin Hoard

Back in 2017, a man was searching near the village of Borsum with a metal detector when he came across the silver hoard. Because he didn’t have a legally required permit, however, he didn’t report the discovery until earlier this year.

An initial site inspection with the finder took place in April 2025, followed by a comprehensive archaeological investigation conducted by state heritage officials last week. The survey aimed to locate the site of the illegal excavation and recover any artifacts still in the ground. Researchers also sought to determine whether information about the original deposit could be salvaged despite damage caused by the improper 2017 excavation.

Additional coins were discovered during the recent investigation, and officials say the treasure hoard has now been fully recovered.

The Borsum find is one of the largest Roman coin hoards ever discovered in Lower Saxony. Restoration and scientific analysis of the treasure will be conducted at the state heritage office.

Based on initial examinations, the coins date to the early Roman Imperial period, an era that saw many complex interactions between Romans and Germanic tribes — some cooperative, some adversarial.

However, more precise dating and interpretation of why the hoard was buried will only be possible after restoration and a detailed study of the coins and other artifacts. Researchers hope the analysis will reveal who owned the treasure and why it was concealed at this location.

The treasure was hidden during a pivotal period in European history, when Roman expansion into Germanic territories created a frontier zone of cultural exchange and conflict. Such coin hoards were sometimes buried for safekeeping during times of unrest, though the specific circumstances that led to this deposit’s concealment two millennia ago remain a mystery.

Legal Outcomes For The Metal Detectorist

Officials emphasized the importance of proper archaeological methods in preserving the context that helps interpret ancient finds. Had the man who discovered the hoard called the authorities before touching it back in 2017, experts may have been able to locate evidence of its provenance that has since been destroyed.

The finder has since participated in a metal detecting course offered by the state heritage office. Criminal proceedings against him were recently dropped by the Hildesheim public prosecutor’s office due to the statute of limitations.

In Lower Saxony, the use of metal detectors requires a permit to ensure that important archaeological finds are not lost. In cases such as this, however, those legal hurdles meant to protect sites can cause delays — eight years in this case — in reporting discoveries, likely for fear of legal repercussions.

The treasure will now undergo conservation before detailed numismatic analysis can determine the coins’ minting dates, origins, and historical significance.

