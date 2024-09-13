The Butchered Remains Of A Medieval ‘Vampire’ Child Were Just Found In The Garden Of A Former Bishop’s Palace In Poland

In a grisly burial dating back to the 13th century, the child was decapitated and weighed down with rocks on their torso to prevent them from climbing out of the grave.

Archaeologists from the Lublin Provincial Conservator of Monuments recently announced the discovery of a “vampiric” child burial in the gardens of the Palace of the Uniate Bishops. The palace in Chełm is part of the larger cathedral complex of the Basilica of the Birth of the Virgin Mary, constructed during the early 18th century.

As All That’s Interesting has previously reported, “vampire” burials were commonplace in Poland during the medieval and early modern periods, as misconstrued notions about diseases like tuberculosis, in combination with Polish folk literature, stoked fears about the dead returning to life. As such, various practices were put in place to ensure that the dead did not rise from the grave.

Some of these practices are present at this newly unearthed burial, with the child’s head having been chopped off, the skull placed face down, and the skeleton weighed down beneath heavy rocks. Based on their initial findings, archaeologists are certain this burial shows clear signs of “anti-vampire” practices.

A Medieval Child Burial With Clear Signs Of “Anti-Vampire” Countermeasures

According to a translated announcement from the Lublin Provincial Conservator of Monuments, the discovery of these remains came about rather serendipitously while workers were removing tree roots from the gardens. And when the two children were found, one burial showed evidence of “anti-vampire” practices.

This skeleton’s head had been removed from its body and buried face down, while the whole corpse was weighed down by heavy stones meant to prevent the dead from rising up out of the grave. The burial was also likely marked with above-ground posts, as evidenced by two holes on either side, so that church officials could return to see if the grave had been disturbed due to supernatural activity.

“The burial clearly shows signs of anti-vampire practices, which were aimed at stopping the dead from rising again,” said Dr. Stanisław Gołub, lead archaeologists on the excavation.

Meanwhile, archaeologists urged people not to “look for cheaper sensation” when one Facebook commenter suggested that a priest had perhaps murdered the children because he sired them while unwed. And though these burials may seem strange in hindsight, these practices were in fact prevalent for centuries across Poland.

The Macabre History Of Polish “Vampire” Burials

Indeed, this is just the latest in a string of discoveries that reveal a macabre history of burials in Poland. Last June, for instance, All That’s Interesting reported on the discovery of a mass grave of more than 400 presumed “vampires” near a Church in Luzino dating to the 18th century.

Two months later, All That’s Interesting reported on another child “vampire” whose remains were discovered near Pień. In this instance, the child was once again buried face down with an “anti-vampire” padlock around their ankle. At the time, archaeologist Dariusz Poliński said, “Such practices originated in folk beliefs and are sometimes described as anti-vampire.”

“Ways to protect against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite into the ground, burning them, and smashing them with a stone,” he added.

That discovery came just under a year after another “vampire” grave was found near Pień, this time with a sickle across the skeleton’s throat and a padlock on its toe. Poliński was involved with that discovery as well, noting that the sickle had been placed in such a manner so as to decapitate the dead if they attempted to rise from the grave.

“Anti-vampire” burial practices were not utilized solely in circumstances where death was caused by tuberculosis, however. Allegations of vampirism were also levied against those who died in an untimely fashion of another variety, most notably in cases of suicide.

“According to folk wisdom, a sickle protected women in labor, children, and the dead against evil spirits,” researchers said. “It also had a role in rituals designed to counter black magic and witchcraft.”

While these discoveries are certainly not uncommon, each new “vampire” grave that is unearthed shines an even brighter light on the macabre history of Polish burial practices centuries ago.

