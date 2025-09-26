Rare Artifacts Believed To Be From The Middle Ages Mysteriously Found At A Canadian Thrift Store

These 13 jewelry pieces that were on sale at Thrifty Boutique in Chilliwack, British Columbia for $30 each might be priceless relics dating back untold centuries.

A thrift store in British Columbia, Canada received a curious donation of 11 rings and two medallions — which might be medieval artifacts, if not even older.

The pieces were donated to Thrifty Boutique in Chilliwack in the spring of 2024, and they were soon put on sale. Then, an archaeology enthusiast who happened to visit the store alerted employees that these items could actually be historical artifacts dating back hundreds, if not thousands, of years.

Luckily, none of the rings or medallions had sold by that point. The shop then pulled them off the shelves and contacted experts at Simon Fraser University (SFU).

The pieces are now in the care of the Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology at SFU. The objects will be part of a new course where students will analyze them in an attempt to determine their age and provenance.

The Discovery Of Possible Medieval Artifacts On Sale At A Canadian Thrift Shop

According to a statement from SFU, after receiving the 11 rings and two medallions, Thrifty Boutique offered them up for $30 each — until a patron with an archaeology background recommended that they contact the university.

“So, that’s what we did,” said store manager Sandy Parker, according to CBC News.

Upon first look at the items, associate professor of archaeology at SFU Sabrina Higgins estimated that they could date back to the fourth or fifth century C.E. However, more specific information about their age will hopefully come to light once the artifacts are studied as part of an upcoming class at the university in which students will have the opportunity to analyze these items.

“It will take at least a semester – if not longer – to piece together the origins of these artifacts,” Higgins explained. “We’re fortunate to have access to cutting-edge research technologies within our department to properly study these objects, so it promises to be a rewarding journey for students.”

The objects likely came from somewhere within the former Western Roman Empire, though Higgins believes that the items most likely date back to the medieval era, not long after the fall of Rome.

“The shapes, designs and construction make me think that these are medieval, as the Romans typically used slightly different materials and techniques,” Higgins said.

Regardless of their exact age, the fact that these artifacts came to light via a thrift store is what’s most remarkable as of now.

“For them to be found in a thrift store is, I think, on the rare side,” Higgins told CBC News.

However, the fact that they fell into experts’ hands without documentation or any definitive information at all turned this situation into something of a quandary.

Simon Fraser University’s Ethical Dilemma About Accepting Unverified Artifacts

Accepting these artifacts wasn’t a simple decision for SFU. The museum does not normally take in items that lack proper documentation. Without documentation verifying that the artifact was acquired ethically, the museum risks acquiring an item that was illegally looted.

Because the thrift store doesn’t know who donated the items, who previously owned them, or how that person took possession of them, the museum staff and experts had to confront a series of ethical questions before deciding to accept the artifacts.

“What if they were looted from their original archaeological site? Looting leads to the loss of cultural and scientific knowledge,” said Cara Tremain, assistant professor at SFU. “Should we have advised on bringing them in without knowing where they came from? What would have happened to them if they weren’t brought in?”

Ethical dilemmas like these will also be part of the new course featuring that artifacts that will be offered in the fall of 2026. Ultimately, the museum decided to collect the items, accepting the risk that these artifacts could be much more modern than currently believed, or even forgeries.

“Even if these end up being forgeries, there’s still an interesting learning experience for the students in terms of going through an object systematically to determine whether it’s real, or a forgery, and questioning why forgeries continue to make their way into the antiquities market,” Higgins said.

For now, much remains unknown about these thrift store finds, but perhaps it’ll be up to the next generation of burgeoning archaeologists at SFU to help shed light on this historical mystery.

