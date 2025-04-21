Archaeologists In France Discover An Iron Age Necropolis Filled With Dozens Of Artifacts, Including Two Intact Swords

Researchers were preparing for construction of a business park in Creuzier-le-Neuf when they happened upon a vast 2,300-year-old necropolis stretching across a whopping 7,000 square feet.

In 2022, an archaeological excavation in the small town of Creuzier-le-Neuf, just north of Vichy, France, revealed an ancient Celtic necropolis. After three years of meticulous conservation work, experts have now announced what they found at the site.

The necropolis comprised an area of roughly 7,000 square feet and contained more than 100 graves, though none of the bodies remained due to the acidic soil. The site itself was dated to around 2,300 years ago. Despite the lack of bodies, however, numerous ancient artifacts survived, including pottery, jewelry, metal ornaments, and cremation urns.

The most remarkable discovery, however, was that of a rare set of swords, of which there are few comparable examples in the annals of European archaeology.

The Discovery Of A Celtic Necropolis From The Iron Age

According to a statement from the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP), researchers first discovered the sprawling necropolis — similar in size to other sites in Champagne and Burgundy — during preventive archaeological surveys back in 2022.

They did not find any human remains at the site, though there was a single cremation in a funerary vase. But while they could not carry out an anthropological study of the site, they did find a wealth of ancient treasures that they could analyze. They carried out this research over the past three years, announcing the results on April 15.

What archaeologists found is that, while devoid of human remains, many of the graves contained metal ornaments — nearly half, in fact. Of these, many were closed rings or bracelets with hidden clasps. Some of these were made of simple coiled alloy rods, but others featured more decoration and elaborate designs.

One grave, for instance, contained a pair of well-preserved bracelets decorated with circular shapes and curves.

Archaeologists also found 18 fibulas, or brooches, that had been significantly damaged over time. These brooches required immediate preservation and reconstruction, which researchers at the CREAM laboratory in Vienna were successfully able to do. One of these fibulas, the “most exceptional,” featured a polished gem and was adorned with a disc that featured a silver leaf and repoussé motifs.

Then, in two graves, they came across some metal objects that had been trapped in an oxidized matrix. Further work then revealed these objects to be swords, still in their scabbards after more than two millennia.

The “Spectacular” Ancient Swords Found In Creuzier-le-Neuf

The swords were found in remarkable condition, with the release noting that the first sword was “undoubtedly the most spectacular object” found at the site. This sword’s scabbard was to be worn at the waist, and both the scabbard and handle were made of copper alloys and decorated with decorative works including various patterns and what is likely glass paste.

The sword features a pointed blade with an iron antennae and copper spheres. It is inlaid with crescent moon and circle designs, reminiscent of popular trends around the start of the fourth century B.C.E.

The second sword was also meant to be worn at the waist, as evidenced by suspension rings attached to the scabbard. This sword, however, was longer and did not feature any ornamentation like the first sword. Shreds of fabric did remain attached to it, though, which may have come from the clothes of the person buried with it, or possibly from a shroud or case.

Few equivalents have ever been found in Europe, making these swords an especially exciting find that provides a unique look into France’s Celtic past.

