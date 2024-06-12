Archaeologists uncovered a detailed dragon sculpture, weapons, and soldiers' personal items in a Ming Dynasty guard tower along the Great Wall of China.

During a restoration project on the Jiankou section of the Great Wall of China, archaeologists discovered a dragon sculpture beneath the rubble of a collapsed Ming Dynasty watchtower.

The team also uncovered several other artifacts, including a European cannon and personal items of Chinese soldiers. Now, researchers are planning to continue their excavations of this section of the Great Wall to hopefully learn more about how it operated centuries ago.

Archaeologists Uncover A Rare Dragon Sculpture

On May 30, 2024, archaeologists from the Beijing Institute of Archaeology came across a collapsed watchtower along the Jiankou section of the Great Wall of China, located about 60 miles north of Beijing.

As the team started excavations within the tower, researchers came across a stone carved with scales. As they continued to dig, a tail, claws, and finally the head of a dragon emerged, as well.

Alongside the sculpture, archaeologists also unearthed a small red and black folangji, a type of cannon from Europe. It is the first of its kind ever found at the Jiankou section of the Great Wall of China.

Additionally, archaeologists found items used by the soldiers who lived at the tower, including tools, door rings, spoons, and shovels.

The Historical Significance Of The Dragon Sculpture And Other Relics

According to archaeologists, the dragon sculpture, which was known as a “kissing beast,” would have served as a decorative ornament on the roof of the watchtower. The Jiankou section of the Great Wall was constructed during the Ming Dynasty (1368 to 1644), so the dragon likely dates to the same time period.

“You can see that the scales on its body are very delicate, and the details of the mouth, eyes, nose, etc. are all carved,” archaeologist Shang Heng stated, according to Archaeology News. “It can be imagined that in the Ming Dynasty, the enemy tower… was very tall and magnificent, and the architectural details were also very exquisite.”

“The relatively low position of this watchtower on the defense line indicated its importance in border defense,” Heng continued. “Based on the elaborate architectural components, it is preliminarily judged that the users of the watchtower were of higher rank. A junior officer might have lived here.”

After the fall of the Ming Dynasty, soldiers likely abandoned the tower, letting nature slowly reclaim it as time passed. Now, archaeologists are planning to continue excavations along the Jiankou section of the Great Wall to see what else they can uncover about China’s past.

