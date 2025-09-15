Archaeologists Just Found A Complete Copy Of The Famous Canopus Decree That Helped Scholars Decipher Egyptian Hieroglyphics

By Kaleena Fraga | Edited By Jaclyn Anglis
Published September 15, 2025

Dating back to the third century B.C.E., it's only the seventh copy of the Canopus Decree uncovered in the past 150 years.

Canopus Decree

Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and AntiquitiesThe newly found Canopus Decree, which, unlike other versions, is written entirely in hieroglyphs.

Over 150 years ago, archaeologists in Egypt discovered an ancient stone tablet called the Canopus Decree. Written in three different languages — Egyptian hieroglyphs, Demotic script, and Greek — it played a vital role alongside other artifacts, including the Rosetta Stone, in understanding hieroglyphics. Now, a new copy of the Canopus Decree has been found.

One of seven copies uncovered so far, the Canopus Decree was one of numerous edicts distributed across Egypt in the third century B.C.E. by the pharaoh Ptolemy III Euergetes. It covers important political, religious, and scientific updates, thus offering a fascinating look at life in ancient Egypt.

The Seventh Copy Of The Canopus Decree

According to the Egypt Daily News, the newly discovered copy of the Canopus Decree was unearthed at the Tell El-Fara’in archaeological site in the city of El-Husseiniya, thrilling researchers.

Full Copy Of The Canopus Decree

𐰇𐱅𐰚𐰤/Wikimedia CommonsOne copy of the Canopus Decree, this one with three different languages, on display at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

Made of sandstone, the newly found tablet is roughly four feet tall and almost three feet wide. The top of the tablet is decorated with a winged solar disk and two royal cobras (known as uraei), each wearing white and red crowns, which represent Upper Egypt and Lower Egypt. Between the two snakes is the inscription “Di Ankh,” which means “He who gives life,” and beneath these designs is the 30-line text of the Canopus Decree itself.

Unlike the previous six copies of the Canopus Decree found over the last 150 years, which included Egyptian hieroglyphs, Demotic script, and Greek, the seventh copy of the Canopus Decree is written entirely in hieroglyphs.

The newest copy thus presents a unique opportunity for scholars to study and examine hieroglyphs, especially since the Canopus Decree already contains a wealth of information about life in ancient Egypt.

The Canopus Decree In Ancient Egypt

First discovered in Tanis, Egypt, in 1866, the Canopus Decree was a royal edict issued in 238 B.C.E. by Ptolemy III Euergetes (who ruled from 246 to 221 B.C.E.). Written in hieroglyphs, Demotic script, and Greek, it later played a vital role, alongside the Rosetta Stone, in helping scholars understand hieroglyphics. And it also contained a rich look at life in ancient Egypt.

Ptolemy III Euergetes

Museo Archeologico Nazionale, VeniceA bust of the Egyptian pharaoh Ptolemy III Euergetes, who issued the Canopus Decree in the third century B.C.E.

Originally proclaimed by Ptolemy III Euergetes during a meeting of high priests in the ancient city of Canopus, a sunken site near present-day Alexandria, the tablet was distributed to numerous temples across Egypt. It contained political, religious, and scientific updates, many of which focused on the pharaoh and his family members.

The Canopus Decree documented royal donations to temples, celebrated Ptolemy III Euergetes’ military expedition into Asia and his suppression of unrest at home, and provided information about tax remissions in times of low Nile floods. It also deified the pharaoh, his wife, and their recently deceased daughter, and announced a new religious festival to honor the rising of the star Sirius near the Sun, alongside other religious proclamations.

What’s more, the tablet also tackled advances in science in antiquity. The Canopus Decree announced the introduction of the most accurate solar calendar to date in the ancient world, establishing a “leap year” system that included one extra day every four years, to “fix” the old calendar.

“May it be known to all men that the arrangement of the seasons of the year was somewhat defective,” the decree declared. “The rules which exist as the laws of science and the ways of heaven have now been set right.”

As such, the discovery of a new copy of the Canopus Decree — one of the seven known surviving copies — is an astounding find. Well-preserved, complete, and written entirely in hieroglyphs, it offers a fascinating look back at life in ancient Egypt. Then, the king’s words were etched into stone, giving them an immortality that allows us to read his words to this day.

