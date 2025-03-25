Archaeologists Just Discovered A Ceremonial Stone Circle From The Bronze Age In A Woodland In Central England

Researchers digging inside Farley Wood in Derbyshire have uncovered the remains of a ceremonial stone circle measuring 80 feet across and dating back 3,700 years.

Archaeologists have long known about the ancient Farley Moor standing stone, located inside Farley Wood in Derbyshire, England. But a new investigation has revealed something surprising about this famous, millennia-old relic. Far from being an isolated monument, it actually now appears to have been part of a larger Bronze Age stone circle that once served a ceremonial purpose.

This “hugely significant” discovery has transformed archaeologists’ understanding of the Farley Moor standing stone — and connected it to a network of other ancient stone circles in the area.

The Discovery Of The Bronze Age Stone Circle In Farley Moor

According to a press release from Forestry England, the discovery in Farley Moor was made in collaboration with experts from Time Team, an archaeology series.

The Farley Moor standing stone, which stands six-and-a-half feet tall, was long believed to be an “isolated monument.” However, local archaeology enthusiast George Bird had suggested “for some time” that the standing stone might be part of something even larger. And, indeed, archaeologists investigating the site have now found that it was far from alone.

They uncovered a ceremonial platform beside it as well as five nearby stones that would have once formed a “stone circle or oval” that spanned roughly 82 feet by 75 feet.

Archaeologists also found that the Farley Moor standing stone had been “intentionally” placed above a natural spring that feeds into Bentley Brook and the River Derwent. Based on carbon dating, they believe that the stone circle is 3,700 years old.

“This discovery is hugely significant and transforms our understanding of the Farley Moor site,” Dr. Lawrence Shaw, Forestry England’s Lead Historic Environment Advisor, remarked in the press release.

The Ancient Network Of Ceremonial Stone Circles Stretching Across The Area

The Farley Moor standing stone has always been a significant relic. According to the Forestry England press release, it’s the third largest stone of its kind in the Gritstone Moors “stretching across the Peak District and Yorkshire Dales.” But now that archaeologists have determined that the standing stone is part of a circle, they can connect it to an ever larger — and older — heritage.

According to Shaw, it’s now clear that the Farley Moor standing stone is part of a “much more complex ceremonial landscape.” What’s more, the platform next to the standing stone is older than the stone itself, which suggests “continuous ritual use of this site over hundreds of years, strongly linked to the water and the importance it held for Bronze Age communities.”

The Farley Moor stone circle is one of 25 other stone circles in the Peak District of central-northern England. And based on a sweeping landscape survey of the area, archaeologists believe that there may be even more stone circles in the area.

Indeed, stone circles and henges were popular ceremonial monuments in the second and third millennia B.C.E. In the U.K. — which is home to an especially impressive collection of stone circles — some of the most famous stone circles include Stonehenge, Avebury, the Ring of Brodgar, the Callanish Stones, and the Castlerigg Stone Circle, though there are many more.

That said, historians aren’t exactly sure why ancient people built stone circles or how they used them. Some stone circles were used as burial grounds, but historians suspect that they were also used for astrological, agricultural, and ceremonial purposes. As such, there’s much more to learn about the history of the Farley Moor stone circle.

Fortunately, archaeologists will likely have the chance to explore the site more in the future. They hope to return to Farley Wood next summer for a longer investigation, and to try to answer questions about the provenance and size of the ceremonial site.

“We often celebrate our forested landscapes for their natural beauty and ecological significance, yet they also harbour some of England’s most extraordinary historical sites, monuments, and stories,” Dr. Shaw remarked in the Forestry England press release.

“The Farley Moor stone circle is one such story and an example of the way the nation’s forests in Forestry England’s care have more to discover than the trees we love. The forests are living archives safeguarding nearly 100,000 known archaeological sites. This is a rich heritage we want to bring alive and connect people to.”

After reading about the 3,700-year-old stone circle discovered in England, discover the story of Athelstan, the unlikely ruler who became the first king to rule over all of England. Then, go inside the enduring mystery of who built Stonehenge.