Spanning thousands of years, nearly 150 tombs were uncovered during recent excavations at a zoo in Guangdong Province.

What began as the routine construction of a zoo in China’s Guangdong Province in 1956 led to the discovery of ancient tombs, sparking a decades-long archaeological investigation.

Since then, archaeologists have unearthed over 500 ancient tombs spanning thousands of years at the site. Excavations by the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology earlier this year unearthed nearly 150 more tombs from China’s Han, Tang, Jin, Southern, Ming, and Qin Dynasties as well as from the early days of the People’s Republic of China.

Alongside these tombs, researchers recovered nearly 200 artifacts, ranging from delicate jade items to intricately designed pottery, which offer a rare glimpse into ancient burial customs. Together, the artifacts and tombs span across 2,100 years of China’s history, giving researchers an invaluable opportunity to study the evolution of burial practices in the area.

Archaeologists Excavate The Guangdong Zoo

Between April and July of this year, archaeologists from the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology have unearthed 148 tombs spanning thousands of years in a 13,993 square foot area of Guangdong Zoo.

Of the 148 tombs, the oldest originate from the Han Dynasty (206 B.C.E. to 220 C.E.) and the youngest originate in the years following the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Eight tombs stem from the Jin and Southern Dynasties (265 C.E. to 589 C.E.), 15 from the Tang Dynasty (618 C.E. to 907 C.E.), 121 from the Ming and Qing dynasties (1368 C.E. to 1911 C.E.), and 48 from the founding period of the People’s Republic of China.

In total, the tombs span more than 2,100 years of history.

Alongside the tombs, researchers have also discovered 196 artifacts, including pottery, porcelain, bronze items, jade items, and beaded ornaments.

“The discovery of these two tombs is of great significance to the study of burial shapes, stages and funeral customs during the Six Dynasties period (222-589) in Guangzhou, as well as to the research on the construction technology during the Jin and Southern dynasties’ architecture,” Cheng Hao, an official from the Guangzhou Municipal Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology, stated to Chinese media outlets.

Ancient Tombs Reveal The Burial Secrets Of The Past

Of the 148 tombs discovered at the Guangdong Zoo, two stood out to the researchers. One tomb, an Eastern Jin Dynasty tomb, is large and ornamented. The tomb is over 32 feet long and is remarkable condition for being over 1,700 years old.

With no major damage besides a small hole above the sealing door made by a grave robber, the tomb is the largest and best-preserved Eastern Jin Dynasty tomb discovered in Guangzhou.

The second notable tomb is a smaller tomb dating back to the Southern Dynasties. Researchers surmised that it was meant for a married couple. Like the Jin Dynasty tomb, it too was looted but is otherwise in remarkable condition for its age.

Among the other tombs at the site, researchers have determined a method of organization and planning. The Ming and Qing Dynasty tombs in particular are arranged in patterns, with specific gaps between each tomb. The burials from this period are also shaped and oriented in similar ways, implying that planning and care were put into this burial site.

Now, researchers are hoping to analyze their findings to draw conclusions about burial practices spanning thousands of years. This site presents a unique opportunity for comparative analysis to better understand shifting burial trends across multiple Chinese dynasties.

But the exploration of these findings extends beyond academic circles. The Guangzhou Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology has offered educational tours to park visitors so that they too can experience the excitement of the archaeological findings.

As researchers continue to analyze the artifacts and tombs, they hope to unlock even more insights into the burial traditions and social structures of ancient China.

