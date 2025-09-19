Researchers Just Identified An Inscription That Was Made During The First Emperor Of China’s Quest To Find The Elixir Of Immortality

Found more than 14,000 feet above sea level on the Tibetan Plateau, this inscription made during the expedition describes how "level five grand master Yi" was ordered by Qin Shi Huang to lead a team of alchemists to Kunlun Mountain in search of the elixir.

Archaeologists in China uncovered an ancient rock carving on the Tibetan Plateau that describes a legendary expedition organized by Emperor Qin Shi Huang in order to find the elixir of life.

Since its initial discovery in 2020, scholars have debated the inscription’s legitimacy. However, China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration has now found the carving to be genuine.

The inscription describes a quest circa 210 B.C.E., ordered by Qin Shi Huang to look for “yao,” which could refer to healing herbs, but can also be translated as the elixir of life.

The Inscription Describing Qin Shi Huang’s Quest For The Elixir Of Life Found On The Tibetan Plateau

According to the South China Morning Post, the inscription was found near Gyaring Lake in the Qinghai province of western China. It was discovered on the face of a rock on the Tibetan Plateau about 14,000 feet above sea level.

The carving reads, “The emperor commanded level five grand master Yi to lead a group of alchemists here to collect yao.”

The word “yao” could refer to healing minerals, herbs or other medicines, but it could also refer to the elixir of life, a potion said to grant immortality to those who drink it.

The carving also specified that the expedition wagon had made it to the lake during the 37th year of the emperor’s reign and that they were aiming to reach Kunlun Mountain, which was about 40 miles away.

Other records from this time corroborate that Emperor Qin Shi Huang, known for his sprawling tomb featuring the Terracotta Army, sent expeditions to Japan in search of the elixir of immortality. However there was no previous evidence to indicate that he had sent a similar expedition to search in the west.

Though other contemporaneous sources have indeed referenced these quests for the elixir, this inscription is the first one that was found fully intact and in situ. What’s more, this carving comes from a quest through much rougher terrain than the others.

“In ancient times, reaching this harsh and sparsely populated environment would have been even more challenging,” said Hou Guangliang, who discovered the inscription in 2020. “The inscription shows that as early as the Qin dynasty, people bravely explored the Tibetan Plateau.”

The Debate Surrounding This Historic Inscription

Since the discovery of the inscription, archaeologists and historians have debated whether it’s a genuine Qin-era carving.

For one, it uses xiaozhuan script, which does suggest it was made during the Qin dynasty. Additionally, archaeologists found that the carvings were made with a flat-edged tool, which is consistent with Qin-era technology.

Researchers also found evidence excluding the possibility that modern alloy tools were responsible for creating the inscription. The inscription furthermore showed signs of long-term weathering, also making it unlikely that it’s a recently created forgery.

“The evidence is clear, but that does not mean those who are skeptical will be convinced,” said Li Yuelin, a physicist at the Argonne National Laboratory in the United States. “There will always be people who will argue and claim that it is fake.”

Even though the carving has now been declared legitimate by China’s National Cultural Heritage Administration, there are some who have doubts and want more transparency regarding the authentication process.

One of the people who speculated that the inscription could be a forgery was Xin Deyong, a history professor at Peking University. After the carving was verified, Deyong took to social media to request that the National Cultural Heritage Administration release both its verification reports and the names of the specific experts involved in the authentication process.

“This is a major academic issue that the academic community has the right to know. It cannot be determined solely by the government’s ‘authority’!” Deyong said.

Though if the reports are true, a fascinating piece of ancient Chinese history has just been uncovered.

