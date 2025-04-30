An Ancient Pillar Head Believed To Depict A Menorah Was Unearthed During Roadwork In Jerusalem

The pillar head was found lying upside down in the ruins of a Byzantine structure from the 6th or 7th century C.E., and it was likely repurposed as construction material for this building.

During excavations on the outskirts of Jerusalem in 2020, archaeologists were surprised to find a stone capital — the top of a pillar or column — that seemed to be adorned with an image of a menorah. Archaeologists suspect that this pillar head was originally constructed at a Roman settlement at least 1,500 years ago, though it’s possible that it was created even earlier at a Jewish settlement that was later destroyed.

For now, many questions remain about this unique artifact, though archaeologists have some fascinating theories. In the meantime, experts are celebrating this ancient pillar head as a “rare” and “unparalleled” find.

The Discovery Of An Ancient Pillar Head That May Depict A Menorah In Jerusalem

According to a Facebook post from the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), the limestone capital was first discovered in 2020, during excavations ahead of the construction of a new entrance to the city. It was found resting upside-down in a Byzantine-period building (from between the sixth and seventh centuries C.E., not long after the fall of Rome) but archaeologists suspect that it was moved from its older, original location, very likely an ancient Roman settlement.

Each of the capital’s sides on its upper section is decorated with an eight-branched “candelabrum” and each of its sides on its lower section is decorated with eight leaves.

But if this pillar head does depict a menorah, what was it doing in a Roman settlement?

“It seems this capital stood atop a column in a magnificent building or on a street, in a late Roman period settlement here (second-fourth century C.E.),” excavation managers Dr. Uzi Ad and Anna Eirich stated in the IAA Facebook post. “From its local context and finds this settlement was apparently populated by descendants of Roman army retirees. If so, what was a capital with a menorah decoration on it doing here of all places – a distinct Jewish symbol? This is a true conundrum.”

Now, researchers have some guesses about how and why this mysterious ancient capital was first created.

The Larger Mystery Behind This Ancient Pillar Capital

According to Dr. Orit Peleg-Barkat of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, who specializes in ancient architectural decoration, this capital is a remarkable artifact that “exhibits truly distinctive features.”

“Most significantly, the upper section — traditionally adorned with a floral motif — instead features what resembles an eight-branched menorah,” she explained. “This is particularly intriguing because seven-branched menorahs typically appear on capitals from synagogues of the late Roman and Byzantine periods, such as those found at Capernaum and Caesarea.”

She continued: “The absence of any evidence suggesting a synagogue at this site raises questions about the capital’s original purpose and context. It’s possible the craftsman intended to carve a conventional flower design but, due to his limited familiarity with standard models, created something that bears a resemblance to a symmetrical eight-branched lamp.”

Meanwhile, another researcher suggested that the capital may have once belonged to a Jewish settlement, and that its destruction was linked to the Bar Kokhba revolt of Judean Jews against Roman forces in the second century C.E.

“Finding objects decorated with menorahs, certainly on heavy stone objects, is a clear indication of the existence of a Jewish settlement,” Dr. Yuval Baruch, Deputy Director of Archaeology at the Israel Antiquities Authority, stated.

“Now, let us consider that historical texts supported by archaeological research shows that the Jewish settlement in Judea – and especially in the Jerusalem hills, suffered a great blow as a result of the Bar Kokhba revolt in the 2nd century CE – in fact, it can be considered eliminated in this region. Based on this reality, it is reasonable to surmise that this capital was brought from a destroyed site elsewhere merely to serve as useful building material here, in secondary usage.”

Wherever this rare capital came from — and however its pillar was originally destroyed — archaeologists are thrilled at the discovery. They say that it is “a rare architectural artifact that has no archaeological parallels.”

