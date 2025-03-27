Mysterious Ancient Pyramid Discovered Alongside Weapons And Papyri In The Judean Desert

Found in the Zohar Valley near Israel's border with Jordan, this massive pyramid is made of hand-hewn stones, many weighing several hundred pounds.

Archaeologists searching the Judean Desert in hopes of finding additional Dead Sea Scrolls recently made an unexpected discovery of an ancient pyramid structure.

Located 72 miles south of Jerusalem, the pyramid stands roughly 20 feet tall and is comprised of large, heavy stones that were hand-hewn roughly 2,200 years ago. Artifacts found at the site, such as coins, weapons, and furniture, date the structure back to the Hellenistic period (323 B.C.E. to 30 B.C.E.), when Greek culture rapidly spread across the Mediterranean world.

Although the ample artifacts found at the scene have helped narrow down the structure’s age, they have left puzzling questions about the purpose of the site. While archaeologists debate the possible purposes of the structure — ranging from guard tower to monumental burial site — the public has been called to aid the excavation crew in their quest to unravel the mysteries of this ancient desert pyramid.

In 2017, Israel’s Ministry of Heritage and the Israeli Antiquities Authority (IAA) began a large-scale project to survey and excavate large areas of the Judean Desert. Located in the West Bank and Israel, the desert stretches as far south as the Dead Sea and covers an area of 1,560 square miles.

During the almost decade-long excavation project, archaeologists have surveyed more than 100 miles of desert and 900 caves, uncovering artifacts like papyri, tools, weapons, leather goods, and coins.

Recently, a team of archaeologists led by Matan Toledano, Dr. Eitan Klein, and Amir Ganor was examining an area in Nahal Zohar when they discovered something completely unexpected. Originally hoping to find additional Dead Sea Scrolls, the crew stumbled upon a 2,200-year-old pyramid structure from the Hellenistic period, an era when Greek culture rapidly spread across the Mediterranean.

The pyramid, standing nearly 20 feet tall, is comprised of large hand-hewn stones, many of which weigh hundreds of pounds. Surrounding the structure, the research team discovered a wealth of artifacts, including furniture, vessels, and coins.

“In the first excavation week, the volunteers found written historical documents, exceptional bronze vessels, and remains of ancient furniture, which thanks to the desert climate were preserved in amazing condition,” the crew explained in their statement. “Every moment new findings are discovered, and we are filled with anticipation for what else the next three weeks might reveal.”

Decoding The Mysteries Of The Judean Desert Pyramid

Due to the large number of historical artifacts discovered both in and around the pyramid, experts wondered if the site served as a strategic outpost in ancient times.

At first, archaeologists assumed that the structure was a burial site from the First Temple period, between the 10th and 6th centuries B.C.E. However, artifacts at the site, such as Greek papyri and coins minted under the reign of Antiochus IV Epiphanes, king of the Seleucid Empire, show that the structure was in use during the 3rd and early 2nd centuries B.C.E.

Artifacts found at the site also point to the pyramid being used as a possible guard tower or tax-collection center. It is possible that merchants traveling through the desert stopped at the structure to pay fees.

“Is this a guard tower, guarding an important commercial route through which the Dead Sea resources of salt and bitumen were transported to the coastal ports? Or at some point was this enormous structure on the mountaintop marking a grave, or serving as a monument in ancient history?” excavation leaders wrote in their statement.

To help solve the mystery of the Judean Desert pyramid, the IAA has called on volunteers from the public to help conduct excavations alongside archaeologists in the next three weeks. With their help, it’s possible that the pyramid’s secrets will be unveiled in full.

“The Judean Desert survey is one of the most important archaeological operations ever undertaken in the State of Israel’s history,” the IAA wrote. “The discoveries are exciting and even emotional, and their significance for archaeological and historical research is enormous. It is an enthralling historical mystery – and to our delight, the public coming to volunteer in the excavation are our partners in uncovering the answers.”

