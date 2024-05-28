The footage captured in April 2023 shows bizarre figures and shadows in a family's backyard in Las Vegas, and crime scene analyst Scott Roder says it may be proof that extraterrestrial beings exist.

In April 2023, a family in Las Vegas called the police to report that aliens had landed in their backyard.

Footage from that night shows Angel Kenmore and several others walking into the yard to investigate and then fleeing after coming face-to-face with what they claim were extraterrestrials.

With witnesses and police footage backing up their claims, crime scene expert Scott Roder launched his own investigation into the incident and came to a frightening conclusion: The footage is authentic.

The Kenmore Family Reports Aliens In Their Backyard

On April 30, 2023, Angel Kenmore called 911 around midnight to report two alien creatures in his family’s backyard in Las Vegas.

“There’s like an eight-foot person beside it and another one is inside… and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there,” Kenmore told a dispatcher, according to Las Vegas station 8 News Now.

“So, there’s two people, there’s two subjects in your backyard?” the dispatcher asked.

“Correct and they’re very large. They’re like eight foot, nine feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100 percent not human,” Kenmore stated.

Eerily, police body camera footage from the night captured a green light streaking across the night sky around 11:50 p.m. At least 21 people from California, Arizona, Nevada, and Utah also reported seeing the phenomenon.

When police received the call from Kenmore, one of the responding officers told his partner that he, too, saw something fall out of the sky that night.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer stated, according to 8 News Now. “I have butterflies, bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

Officers arrived at the scene and searched the backyard after speaking to the family, but they came up empty-handed. As the footage circulated on social media, many people claimed the entire ordeal was a hoax — but Scott Roder came to a very different conclusion.

Scott Roder And UFO Experts Tackle The Case

Just this month, renowned crime scene analyst Scott Roder weighed in on the Las Vegas alien footage. Roder, an expert in crime scene reconstruction, has testified in highly publicized criminal cases around the world, such as the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius.

Roder collaborated with Jim Quirk, a reporter from the Extraterrestrial Reality podcast, to go over the family’s video in painstaking detail.

Searching frame by frame, Roder broke down the footage and came to a haunting conclusion: The video is not a hoax.

“I applied the same principles that I would apply to any kind of homicide investigation,” Roder stated, according to Fox News. “At this particular time, with what we’ve seen here, is proof of a couple of things. That these entities… are real. They’re there. This is not fake. This is not a fraud.”

Roder claims that the video shows a “head… with smoke around it,” using what he believes is “some sort of cloaking device,” in the top right corner of the video peering over the fence.

Ben Hansen, the host of the show UFO Witness, posited that this “head” could just be the shadow of the flashlight, but Roder disagrees.

“I don’t understand how the shadow could just be floating above the fence. I don’t believe that makes any sense,” he stated.

“You can’t manifest something to move inside the screen,” Roder said on an episode of Quirk’s podcast. “I think that’s why I like this video is because you can clearly show something in the background that at least Angel and the uncle or his dad are reacting to.”

“It’s there,” Roder said. “It’s absolutely there.”

After reading about the backyard aliens in Las Vegas, dive into the story of the Varginha incident, when multiple people in Brazil reported seeing aliens in 1996. Then, read about the story of the real Men in Black.