A Retired Firefighter Just Happened Upon A 1,900-Year-Old Roman Tombstone While Foraging For Wild Asparagus In Northern Italy

As 77-year-old Roberto Tessari was walking along a canal near Livorno, he noticed a stone slab peeking out of the water, then flipped it over to discover that it was engraved with several names.

When Roberto Tessari recently hiked into the woods near Livorno, Italy, he was hoping to find some wild asparagus. Instead, he stumbled across an ancient Roman tombstone that was partially submerged in a shallow creek and had seemingly become exposed after a period of heavy rains in the region.

The tombstone, which dates from the 2nd century C.E., is engraved with three names. Though little is known about the people it references, archaeologists suspect that it was made by a family of freed slaves or their descendants, and that it possibly contains the hint of a family tragedy.

The Roman Tombstone Found By A Foraging Hiker In The Woods Outside Livorno

According to a report from local media outlet Livorno Today, 77-year-old Roberto Tessari, a former firefighter, was walking in the woods near Livorno when he spotted something sitting in a creek.

In the 1970s, Tessari was one of the founding members of the Livorno Paleontological Archaeological Group (another member of which discovered ancient coins near Livorno in 2023), so he quickly realized that he’d stumbled upon an important artifact.

“I was walking through a wooded area when my eye caught sight of a rectangular shape just above the water’s edge,” Tessari explained. “I approached and immediately realized it was something interesting. I turned it over and noticed it was an ancient tombstone that undoubtedly speaks to the history of our area. It has several names engraved on it.”

Tessari immediately notified both a friend, Lorella Alderighi — the archaeological official of the Superintendency of Archaeology, Fine Arts and Landscape for the provinces of Pisa and Livorno — as well as the local fire department.

The firefighters, who included Tessari’s son, were able to pull the tombstone out of the water. Thanks to its years embedded in the mud, it’s incredibly well-preserved — and tells an illuminating story about a family living in the area during the days of ancient Rome.

The Family Behind This 1,900-Year-Old Funerary Marker

The tombstone, which is 11.4 inches high, 17.7 inches wide, and 3.4 inches thick, seems to date to the 2nd century C.E. Its epitaph reads:

T(ito) ANCONIUS SEVERUS

ANCONIVS PRISCVS

ET SABINIA SEVERA

V(ivi) F(ecerunt)

Thus, the tombstone was seemingly made for Titus Anconius Severus, Anconius Priscus, and Sabinia Severa. The last line, V(ivi) F(ecerunt), is an indication that the stone was made while some of the people listed on it were still alive. This has led to speculation that it was designed for Titus Anconius Severus, a young man who perhaps died prematurely, as a dedication from his still-living parents, Anconius Priscus and Sabinia Severa.

Although none of the people listed on the stone are mentioned in any known historical record, researchers may be able to glean some information about them. For instance, their family name, Anconius, is rare, and may be a nod to the city of Ancona.

Because they weren’t a prominent family, the tombstone may have held special importance for them as the one way to leave a record of their name. Perhaps they sought to place themselves in the public record and literally leave their mark in history.

And though the stone was later forgotten in the woods of Livorno for centuries, it has now been recovered, thanks to the sharp eyes of Roberto Tessari. This former firefighter and archaeology buff — who is no stranger to making exciting historical finds — is especially excited by his discovery of the Livorno tombstone.

“Making this discovery at my age,” he remarked, “is certainly a great feeling.”

“It’s one of those finds that, as an enthusiast, you hope to stumble upon once in your life.”

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