Archaeologists Uncovered An Ancient Egyptian Sarcophagus With A Painting That Looks Eerily Like Marge Simpson

In October 2023, Egyptian archaeologists unveiled a trove of artifacts from a New Kingdom cemetery, including a sarcophagus lid with an image of the goddess Nut — which had an uncanny resemblance to Marge Simpson.

The Simpsons has long been famous for seeming to predict a shocking number of events in modern history. But even The Simpsons couldn’t have predicted that researchers would stumble upon an ancient Egyptian sarcophagus lid with a painting that looks almost exactly like the Marge Simpson, the titular family matriarch.

A photograph of the sarcophagus lid has gone viral thanks to a Reddit post wherein many commenters pointed out the resemblance between the ancient illustration and the popular television character. Of course, the illustration doesn’t actually have anything to do with The Simpsons, given that it dates back to the New Kingdom period, which lasted from 1539 to 1075 B.C.E.

Unless The Simpsons creator Matt Groening really is a time traveler, as some conspiracy theorists have suggested, it’s a coincidence that this ancient image resembles one of his characters. But just what, exactly, is this illustration supposed to be?

The Ancient “Marge Simpson” Sarcophagus Unearthed In Egypt

While news of the “Marge Simpson” sarcophagus didn’t gain much traction until June 2024, the discovery was first announced in October 2023 via a Facebook post from the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities. At the time, the ministry put together a press conference to share archaeological discoveries made by researchers over a span of several years in Tuna El-Gebel.

During the conference, Dr. Mostafa Waziry unveiled numerous artifacts, including Ushabti funerary figurines, ancient pottery, and, of course, the now-viral sarcophagus lid. According to Waziry, the sarcophagus housed the remains of a woman by the name of Tada Ist, the daughter of Irt-Heru, the High Priest of Djehuty in Hermopolis. Beside her, archaeologists found two wooden boxes of her canopic jars, along with more Ushabti statues and a statue of the funerary deity Ptah-Sokar.

Tada Ist’s mummy was reportedly found in “excellent condition,” complete with a mask and beaded dress.

Waziry also noted the discovery of a roll containing the first complete papyrus found in the Garifa area, with preliminary studies indicating its length to be approximately 43 to 50 feet. The papyrus contained detailed writings from the Book of the Dead and was found to be in good condition.

These artifacts all came from a New Kingdom cemetery that held the remains of senior officials and priests, the first discovery of its kind in the Garifa region. Excavations at the site began in 2017, after archaeologists found the cemetery in the far north area of Garifa. It contained numerous rock-cut burial pits, leading to chambers full of stone and wooden coffins, more than 25,000 Ushbati statues, thousands of amulets, and more.

It was a remarkable discovery that caused much excitement in the archaeological community when the findings were announced nine months ago, but it’s not entirely clear why it took so long for the internet to buzz about the Marge Simpson-like figure depicted on the sarcophagus.

Images Of The “Marge Simpson” Sarcophagus Go Viral

The Reddit post that first drew major attention to the sarcophagus was posted eight months ago, shortly after the discovery was announced, with a title that read “Photo of an upper lid coffin found in newly discovered Egyptian cemetery, dated New Kingdom, 20th Dynasty B.C.” The post featured an image of the illustration on the sarcophagus lid, which users were quick to point out looked like Marge Simpson.

“Marge?” the top comment reads. Below it is a reply saying, “Egypt predicted Simpsons” and another cheeky comment that reads, “Egyptians and Greeks were neighbors so it’s not too crazy that she married Homer.”

The user who originally posted the picture added to the comments section with further details, saying the image was actually meant to be a depiction of the goddess Nut, though some users were skeptical about the original artist’s talent, as the image looks fairly amateurish compared to other, similar depictions of the goddess. For now, however, much about this striking artifact remains shrouded in mystery.

After reading about this ancient Egyptian sarcophagus that went viral for looking like Marge Simpson, read about who built the Pyramids and how. Then, learn about the search for Cleopatra’s tomb.