Archaeologists Uncover 29 Massive Geoglyphs Dating Back 2,000 Years In Southern Peru

Starting around 800 B.C.E., the Paracas culture emerged in the Ica region of southern Peru. Though relatively little is certain about this civilization to this day, experts do know that they made stunning advancements in the textile arts, decorating their tombs in particular with cloths that feature ornate designs and vivid hues. In addition to textiles, the Paracas remain noteworthy for their geoglyphs, enormous carvings created centuries before the more famous ones made by the nearby Nazca people.

Now, archaeologists have uncovered 29 Paracas geoglyphs dating as far back as 300 B.C.E. Unlike the more straightforward depictions of animals present in the Nazca Lines, these newly-discovered geoglyphs found nearby feature enigmatic renderings of mysterious deities and anthropomorphic animal warriors.

Stunning Roman Mosaics Featuring Sea Creatures Unearthed In Turkey

In October 2023, archaeologists were summoned to an area known as Kela Hanma (Lady’s Castle) in Turkey’s southeastern Mardin province on a rescue mission. They’d heard reports of illegal excavations in the area, so they set out to protect the artifacts that remained. Though they encountered significant damage at the site, they also made a stunning find: an intricate Roman mosaic.

This astonishing mosaic stretches across 1,000 square feet and features geometric patterns including triangles, hexagons, octagons and arches as well as marine wildlife like octopuses, fish, mussels, seals, and aquatic plants.

A Roman Dagger Found On A Swiss Hillside Just Helped Archaeologists Map An Ancient Battlefield

Today, the Julier Valley in Switzerland is an idyllic place with majestic mountains and wide, green fields. But some 2,000 years ago, archaeologists now believe that it was the site of a fierce battle between Roman soldiers and local warriors, one which changed the course of history and helped lead to the Roman occupation of modern-day Switzerland.

