The palace, the Villa Regia, was carried off in pieces by invading Swedes in the 17th century, but many of the pieces were inadvertently lost in the Vistula River.

Almost 400 years ago, an invading Swedish army attacked a newly built summer palace in Warsaw. As the Swedes retreated, they took several pieces of the structure with them — but they overloaded a barge, which then sank in the Vistula River. Slowly but surely, however, those long-lost pieces are now coming to the surface.

Thanks to a decades-long archaeological project — as well as historically low water levels — archaeologists have been able to recover huge chunks of the lost royal residence. These pieces will go to the Polish History Museum, which is steadily reconstructing the palace out of the recovered parts.

Recovering Pieces Of The Villa Regia

According to a statement from the Polish History Museum, archaeologists have been working to recover pieces of the palace, the Villa Regia, since the first fragments emerged in 2011. Since then, they’ve recovered roughly 22 tons of material, much of it coming from a “breakthrough” year in 2015. But while regular projects at the site have ceased, archaeologists have continued to check the river for more remnants of the palace.

And this year, with the water level of the Vistula River at a historic low, they found some incredible pieces of the lost Villa Regia.

Specifically, archaeologists were able to recover pieces of the Villa Regia’s “monumental staircase.” They found a 440-pound fragment of an arcade arch, which historians will be able to fit into the palace reconstruction at the Polish History Museum, as well as a section of a pillar, which will provide new insights into the staircase’s dimensions.

“The monuments excavated today will enhance the large collection of exhibits from the 17th-century royal residence Villa Regia located in the Museum of Polish History,” Krzysztof Niewiadomski, Deputy Director of the Polish History Museum for Program Affairs, remarked. “Based on these, we are preparing one of the most impressive installations of the permanent exhibition — the reconstruction of the palace staircase.”

Historians will also seek to use the palace fragments to tell the larger story of Poland’s history, as well as the 17th-century Swedish invasion known as the “Deluge.”

The Rise And Fall Of The Villa Regia

The Villa Regia was built between 1637 and 1642 as a summer residence for King Władysław IV Vasa. According to the Polish History Museum, it was “one of the most magnificent residences of 17th-century Europe.” It had an especially impressive western loggia, an exterior gallery or corridor, which was likely erected after the king married Cecilia Renata Habsburg.

But then, between 1655 and 1660, the Swedes invaded in what Poland calls the “Swedish Deluge.” During that period, Polish media reports that Poland’s population plummeted by 40 percent and that 188 towns, 186 villages, 136 churches, 30 mills, 10 breweries, 81 castles, and 89 palaces were destroyed by the Swedes. One of those palaces was the Villa Regia.

As the Swedes retreated from Warsaw in 1656, they packed the pieces of the Villa Regia on a barge. However, the barge was overloaded and sank, preserving the stone artifacts at the bottom of the Vistula River for centuries.

Now, with 22 tons of material from the palace dredged up from the riverbed, the Polish History Museum is working to reconstruct part of the Villa Regia.

Starting in 2027, visitors will be able to visit the reconstruction of the Villa Regia’s facade at the Polish History Museum, an exhibition which the museum calls “a testimony to the past glory and the dramatic fate of 17th-century Warsaw.”

After reading about the ruins of the Polish palace that have been recovered from the Vistula River, discover the incredible story of Poland’s fierce, winged warriors known as the winged hussars. Or, go inside the forgotten story of the Battle of Wizna, the brave stand of a small Polish force against a much larger Nazi army at the onset of World War II.