Divers Just Uncovered Submerged Structures From The Ancient City Of Asini Off The Coast Of Southern Greece

Divers exploring the remains of Asini found significant ruins of port infrastructure including a large platform that's mostly retained its original shape as well as a wealth of amphorae and assorted artifacts.

Over the last several years, underwater archaeologists have been diving into the sparkling blue waters off the coast of Tolo, Greece, to investigate a historical mystery beneath the waves. There, hidden from view, are the sunken remains of an ancient port, believed to be part of the bygone city of Asini, that was once perched on the Mediterranean coast.

For now, many questions about this submerged city remain, including when exactly it was last populated. But for now, archaeologists have uncovered a number of fascinating remnants from its history, including dwellings, port infrastructure, and shards of amphorae, all of which have begun to shed light on this ancient city’s mysterious past.

The Underwater Discovery Of Ancient Ruins Off The Coast Of Southern Greece

According to a translated press release from the Greek Ministry of Culture, researchers have been exploring the waters just east of Tolo since 2021. Initial surveying of the area began that year, followed by the establishment of a further five-year program starting in 2022.

Off the shores of Kastraki beach, underwater archaeologists then conducted an investigation that quickly revealed the remains of a large port facility. During this earlier investigation, archaeologists used photogrammetry to document a “large artificial plateau” that contained “rooms and building structures” that appear to be parts of houses.

But Asini, the surrounding archaeological settlement that likely once encompassed this port, was inhabited as far back as the prehistoric era, before the dawn of ancient Greece as we know it. As such, it was difficult for researchers to determine when exactly this port facility was constructed and used. So in 2024, underwater archaeologists returned to the site to further investigate it.

The Latest Finds At The Submerged Port City Of Asini

Between October 7 and October 11, 2024, divers conducted a new underwater archaeological survey — and thrillingly, they made several new discoveries.

The archaeologists began by investigating the northwestern edge of the plateau, which remains preserved in “good condition.” By excavating an area of 16 square meters, and using photogrammetry to document their discoveries, they uncovered more of the submerged port.

In the end, they were able to locate “significant remains” of this stone-built port facility. Archaeologists also located a number of amphorae fragments (amphorae were storage jars popular in ancient Greece and ancient Rome) along with this submerged structure.

This represents an especially exciting find because the amphorae fragments were likely left there while the port was still in use, or at the time that it was abandoned. Archaeologists are therefore hopeful that these ancient fragments can help determine the age of the port.

Still, many questions remain about the port as well as the larger ancient city of Asini.

The Murky History Behind The Lost City Of Asini

Greek myth states that the region near Asini was first populated by the Dryopes, an ancient tribe that lived on Mount Parnassus until they were driven out by Hercules. Whether or not this myth has any grain of truth, archaeologists believe that humans first settled in the area around the sixth millennium B.C.E.

Asini was an important city during the Mycenaean era (1750-1050 B.C.E.), and continued to flourish even as other Bronze Age settlements collapsed. Though the city was destroyed by the invading Argives during a war with Sparta in the eighth century B.C.E, it eventually recovered and was occupied during the Roman and Byzantine periods. Sadly, however, many of the ancient ruins at the site were destroyed by Italian forces during World War II.

As such, the submerged port off the coast is a priceless archaeological site that can finally help shed light on the little-understood story of Asini, and researchers are now eager to learn more about the city’s ancient past.

After reading about this submerged port city from ancient Greece, discover the fascinating stories of sunken cities from around the world. Then, learn about some of the most powerful gods in the Greek pantheon.