Prehistoric Rock Art Of Cattle And Boats Found In Sudan Support ‘Green Sahara’ Theory That This Desert Was Once A Grassland

This 5,000-year-old rock art discovered in the Atbai Desert was created just after the region began to turn toward the arid climate that we know today.

The Atbai Desert in Sudan is one of planet Earth’s most extremely dry places. It’s a flat, Martian-looking landscape that averages zero millimeters of rainfall each year. So, archaeologists were surprised when they recently came across rock art 60 miles away from the closest body of water that depicted boats and cattle.

These 5,000-year-old rock carvings hint at a wildly different ecosystem than what exists in Sudan today.

Rock Art Of Boats And Cattle Found In The Sudanese Desert

This Sudanese rock art was discovered deep in the Atbai region of the Sahara Desert, about 60 miles from the city of Wadi Halfa and Lake Nubia. According to a study just published in The Journal of Egyptian Archaeology, the 5,000-year-old rock carvings include a number of surprising illustrations, including boats and cattle.

“When you find these boats way out in the desert, then you have lots of follow-on questions,” Julien Cooper, an archaeologist from Macquarie University and the lead author of the new study, told Cosmos Magazine.

This rock art thus presents a number of contradictions. Though found in the desert, it depicts boats and cattle, which of course need great quantities of water. And though Cooper noted that there’s “almost no evidence of Egyptians or Nubians going this far into the desert,” the rock art is “nicely carved,” suggesting that ancient people were able to live for long periods of time in rock shelters nearby.

As such, Cooper and his co-authors suspect that the ancient rock art was created at a time when the Sudanese desert looked quite different than it does today, and when it was capable of supporting livestock.

“The ubiquity of cattle in the rock art record suggests that the region was occupied by cattle pastoralists until an as yet unknown date, possible as late as the third or second millennium B.C.E.” Cooper and his co-authors explain. “After this point, decreasing rainfall rendered cattle pastoralism impossible.”

In other words, this slice of the Sahara Desert was probably once much greener.

What This Art Suggests About The “Green Sahara” Theory

Today, a handful of camel or goat herders still wander the deserts east of Wadi Halfa. But thousands of years ago, this dry, hot landscape was probably similar to savannah grasslands and better suited for livestock, according to what’s known as the “Green Sahara” theory.

“As with other ‘Saharan’ rock art zones, the types of fauna indicate an altogether wetter environment than the hyper-arid present, with conditions suitable for a variety of African savannah fauna like the giraffe and even elephant,” the co-authors note in their study.

But, thousands of years ago, around 3,000 B.C.E., something changed. The “Green Sahara” began to disappear as the Earth’s axial tilt changed and the patterns of the African monsoons shifted. According to Cooper, the monsoon area once stretched much farther north than it does now, almost into Egypt, which allowed ancient Nubian people to live and raise livestock far from the banks of the Nile River.

As the climate grew drier, many people probably moved south and back toward the river. Though this was probably devastating for many ancient communities, Cooper told Cosmos Magazine that this was “one of these really sort of fortuitous moments in world history” in that it also laid the groundwork for the growth of the Egyptian and Nubian states.

As the climate grew drier, many people probably moved south and back toward the river. Though this was probably devastating for many ancient communities, Cooper told Cosmos Magazine that this was "one of these really sort of fortuitous moments in world history" in that it also laid the groundwork for the growth of the Egyptian and Nubian states.