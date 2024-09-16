Life-Sized Statue Of A Temple Guardian From The 13th Century Found At Cambodia’s Banteay Prei Temple

By Austin Harvey | Edited By John Kuroski
Published September 16, 2024

While clearing rubble from a collapsed gate at the Banteay Prei Temple within Cambodia's historic Angkor Wat Archaeological Park, workers stumbled upon a life-sized statue of a temple guardian dating back 700 years.

Banteay Prei Guardian Statue

Phouk Chea/Chea SarithThis type of sandstone statue is known as a dvarapala, typically depicting a warrior and meant to serve as an entrance guardian.

At a remote temple in Cambodia’s Angkor Wat Archaeological Park, researchers have discovered a large sandstone guardian statue buried just under the dirt. The statue, known as a dvarapala, was still in near-complete condition when researchers found it, despite some notable damage.

Archaeologists were clearing rubble from the site at the time of the discovery, and they believe the statue may have been buried when the upper structure of the temple collapsed. As a result, the statue’s body was broken into six pieces, with damage occurring at the neck, left forearm, waist, and below the knees of each leg.

Nevertheless, this statue represents a stunning find at one of the world’s most awe-inspiring ancient sites.

The Discovery Of A Guardian Statue At Banteay Prei

Archaeologists Unearthing Guardian Statue At Banteay Prei

Phouk Chea/Chea SarithArchaeologists working to unearth the guardian statue.

According to a translated statement from the Aspara National Authority, archaeologists discovered the guardian statue to the right of the eastern entrance of Banteay Prei, within Cambodia’s Angkor Wat Archaeological Park.

“A significant archaeological find has been made at the Banteay Prei Temple,” a representative for the ANA said. “The statue was located to the east of the temple’s second gate, buried approximately 80 centimeters (~31 inches) under the ground.”

Detail Of Banteay Prei Guardian Statue

Phouk Chea/Chea SarithCloseup detail of the statue unearthed at Banteay Prei.

Archaeologist Chea Sarith stated that the statue appears to have been dislodged and damaged when the gate’s upper structure collapsed. While it remains in fairly good condition, it was found head down, facing west, and a large portion of its club is missing. It stands just over five feet tall, and is crafted in the Bayon style, often associated with serene faces with a slight smile, which was adopted in the last state temples built at Angkor.

The temple itself was built in either the late 1200s or 1300s, commissioned by King Jayavarman VII to honor his father. This statue served as a guardian of the temple’s gate, similar to many other statues found across Hindu, Buddhist, and Jaina cultures. These statues often hold weapons such as maces or swords, representing warriors to protect royal and religious sites.

Angkor Wat Archaeological Park Guardian Statue

Phouk Chea/Chea SarithArchaeologists measuring the statue.

“The sandstone gate guardian will now be stored at the Preah Norodom Sihanouk-Angkor Museum,” Angkor Wat’s heritage police said in a statement. “It will be preserved and studied further.”

Uncover The Latest History News On All That's Interesting

Archaeological Discoveries At Cambodia’s Famous Angkor Wat

Banteay Prei Dvarapala Statue

Phouk Chea/Chea SarithAn archaeologist holding the statue’s head.

The discovery of this guardian statue is just the latest in a series of fascinating discoveries at Angkor Wat Archaeological Park, which comprises more than 250 square miles.

Earlier this year, for example, Xinhua reported that archaeologists unearthed more than 100 Buddhist statues during an excavation at the Ta Prohm temple within the park. These statues depicted Buddha in a wide array of positions, often sat cross-legged, and in various sizes. Like the guardian statue, they were made in the Bayon style during the late 12th and early 13th centuries.

Banteay Prei Dvarapala Guardian Statue

Phouk Chea/Chea SarithArchaeologists transporting pieces of the damaged statue.

Even more recently, it was announced that Angkor Wat had been named the most photogenic UNESCO World Heritage site in Asia, beating out the Taj Mahal, China’s Great Wall, Myanmar’s Bagan, Kyoto’s Historical Monuments of Japan, and the Rice Terraces of the Philippines Cordilleras, among others.

Angkor Wat

Wikimedia CommonsAngkor Wat, the ancient sprawling temple complex in Cambodia.

In the first eight months of 2024 alone, the site attracted more than 651,000 visitors, raking in more than $30 million in ticket sales. And in December 2023, Angkor Wat became the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” an unofficial title, replacing Pompeii in Italy for that position.

Clearly, there is much history to be gleaned from the site, and as archaeologists continue to explore this sprawling park, many new discoveries will surely come to light.

After reading about this statue found in Angkor Wat, explore other beautiful sites by learning about the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Then, see our gallery of awe-inspiring holy places from around the world.

