Two Metal Detectorists Uncover A Dangerous Cache Of World War II Weapons In Northeastern Belgium

The cache, discovered in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium, included hand grenades and light mortars.

When setting off on a metal detecting adventure, two youths never expected to find a cache of weapons buried in the bushes.

The cache, likely originating from a World War II battle that took place in the municipality of Houthalen-Helchteren in the Limburg province of Belgium, featured hand grenades, mortars, and ammunition.

After the young metal detectorists notified authorities, who had the objects safely destroyed, local police used the discovery to remind the public that although World War II ended decades ago, some of its remnants continue to pose a real threat, serving as a chilling reminder of the violence and devastation that occurred during the war.

How A Metal Detecting Hunt Revealed A World War II-Era Weapons Cache

On April 7, 2025, two youths were metal detecting around the Herebaan-Oost, a street in Houthalen-Helchteren, Belgium, when they realized something was buried in the bushes. Then, the pair unearthed three hand grenades, six light mortars, one Ordnance QF 2-pounder shell (an anti-tank gun shell), and two 37mm shells — all from World War II.

Understanding the potential danger of the situation, the two collected all of their finds in one place and called local authorities.

“There was a very alert response by the various services,” Mayor Alain Yzermans (Hoppah) stated, according to Het Nieuwsblad. “That is extremely important in such situations. You can never know whether found ammunition can still pose a danger or not.”

Local police blocked off the area with tape and warning signs before a demining service arrived and safely carried the items away.

While the town was buzzing with excitement from the news, local authorities warned any would-be metal detectorists that handling weapons, regardless of their age, can be an incredibly dangerous act.

“It’s good that the youths contacted the police, but it could have ended differently,” Svea Daniels, a spokesperson for the Carma police zone, explained. “The youths in Houthalen-Helchteren were lucky that nothing exploded. The right reaction is to stay at a distance and contact the police. They will take care of it.”

How Did The World War II Weapons End Up In The Bushes In Houthalen-Helchteren?

Following the weapons’ safe removal from the bushes in Houthalen-Helchteren, experts and historians pondered how the items came to be there in the first place. They were clearly from World War II, apparently left behind during a military campaign in the area.

Based on the location of their discovery, the weapons are believed to have originated from the Battle of Helchteren, which occurred in September 1944. The battle happened a few months before the infamous Battle of the Bulge, which took place in the Ardennes region of Belgium.

The lesser-known Battle of Helchteren was actually part of a series of “liberation battles” in the Beringen-Hechtel-Helchteren triangle as British forces fought to liberate Belgium from Nazi occupation. These battles ultimately ended with a German surrender.

The rediscovered weapons were apparently abandoned during the conflict, only now discovered by two youths decades later.

Although the find has revealed incredible relics from one of history’s most significant conflicts, Belgian authorities have used this moment to remind people that their safety should always come first.

“This is not the first time ammunition has been found in Houthalen-Helchteren,” Daniels noted. “We must all be cautious and responsible.”

Occurrences like these have led to tighter restrictions on metal detecting in the country. Interested parties must apply for permits from the Agency for Immovable Heritage and adhere to a strict code of conduct during hunts. While minors are allowed to participate, they must be accompanied by an adult with a permit at all times.

Failure to comply can lead to fines and even jail time, if metal detectorists are lucky enough to survive their run-ins with potentially dangerous artifacts like those discovered in Houthalen-Helchteren.

