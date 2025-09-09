Careproctus colliculi, or the bumpy snailfish, has a "lovely little smile" that proves not all deep-sea creatures are terrifying.

A new species of deep-sea snailfish has been discovered off the coast of California, more than 10,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean. Scientists first captured footage of the peculiar fish back in 2019, and now they’ve confirmed that it’s a previously unknown species that’s been dubbed Careproctus colliculi, or the bumpy snailfish.

The discovery was made with the help of the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) in conjunction with researchers from the State University of New York at Geneseo (SUNY Geneseo), the University of Montana, and the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

How Researchers Discovered The Bumpy Snailfish

The Careproctus colliculi, or the bumpy snailfish, was found in 2019 during an expedition on the research vessel Western Flyer to explore Monterey Canyon, located about 60 miles off of California’s central coast. Researchers onboard sent a remotely operated vehicle, the Doc Ricketts, to the depths of the seafloor, where they spotted a small snailfish.

The 3.6-inch creature was a little different from other snailfish the researchers had seen. It had a unique, bumpy texture, wide pectoral fins, and a large head, and it was pink in color, as noted in a new paper describing the find that was recently published in Ichthyology & Herpetology.

The peculiar specimen was collected by scientists for further analysis in the lab, where they compared it with other known snailfish species. They also sequenced its DNA to determine that it truly was a distinct species: Careproctus colliculi.

Even with all the data researchers collected from the bumpy snailfish specimen, there is still much scientists don’t know about the species. The encounter from 2019 is still the only confirmed sighting of the fish, meaning its full geographical distribution and other population information remains a mystery.

The bumpy snailfish also proves that deep-sea creatures aren’t all “monsters,” SUNY Geneseo Associate Professor Mackenzie Gerringer told The New York Times: “It’s pretty adorable.”

The Bumpy Snailfish Is One Of Three Newly-Discovered Species

The bumpy snailfish wasn’t the only new species of snailfish discovered by the team. Scientists also collected and identified two other specimens, which they described in the new paper.

The dark snailfish, or Careproctus yanceyi, has a distinct black body, round head, and horizontal mouth. Meanwhile, the sleek snailfish, or Paraliparis em, has a long, black, and compressed body and an angled jaw.

All these new snailfish fall into the Liparidae family. Snailfish are identified by their large heads, jelly-like bodies, and thin tails. There are over 400 different species of snailfish, which can live in some of the deepest parts of the ocean.

“The deep sea is home to an incredible diversity of organisms and a truly beautiful array of adaptations,” Gerringer explained in a statement released by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. “Our discovery of not one, but three, new species of snailfishes is a reminder of how much we have yet to learn about life on Earth and of the power of curiosity and exploration.”

