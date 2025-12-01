In addition to the obsidian mirror, archaeologists found prehistoric arrowheads that were seemingly engraved with symbolic patterns.

Archaeologists have uncovered an 8,500-year-old obsidian mirror at Canhasan in central Turkey, one of the oldest settlements in Anatolia.

Researchers also discovered several tools made out of obsidian alongside the mirror. These finds are now providing more insight into early Neolithic craftsmanship and the high level of skill the residents of Anatolia had thousands of years ago.

The Obsidian Objects Found In Canhasan

The obsidian mirror was discovered during the second round of excavations for the Canhasan Archaeological Research Project. The remarkable find was highly polished and dates back to about 6500 B.C.E.

Obsidian was a versatile material in ancient times. It was used across Anatolia for making tools and performing rituals. Its shiny appearance and sharp edges made it a valued resource for Neolithic residents of the region.

While obsidian items themselves were not necessarily rare, mirrors made from the volcanic material are. They required “an exceptional level of skill” to craft, and researchers believe it’s possible the one found at Canhasan had symbolic or ritual significance.

“The production process is incredibly challenging — obsidian must be carefully shaped and polished using abrasive materials,” said Adnan Baysal, the leader of the project, as reported by Arkeonews. “This was not a casual craft; it was a specialized technology.”

The obsidian mirror found in Canhasan is from roughly the same time period as others found in Çatalhöyük, another Neolithic settlement in southern Anatolia. This signifies that obsidian mirror-making may have been a regional specialty.

But the mirror wasn’t the only obsidian artifact that the archaeologists uncovered. They also found several arrowheads made of the material.

The arrowheads were decorated with fine, linear incisions in a pattern specific to the region. It’s possible that each of the engraved patterns coincides with a different meaning, indicating social status or ritual significance.

“These engraved pieces indicate a long-standing local tradition,” Baysal explained. “While obsidian is found in many Neolithic sites, this specific incised style seems so far to be exclusive to Canhasan.”

These discoveries are adding to previous finds in Canhasan to paint a picture of the prehistoric settlement and the people who lived there thousands of years ago.

Evidence Of Early Urban Planning In Anatolia

Researchers didn’t only find obsidian artifacts during their dig. They also made the notable discovery of the earliest known street system from the Pre-Pottery Neolithic period.

The carefully planned streets date back 10,000 years and are some of the first examples of modern urban planning and design in the region.

“This street concept from the aceramic Neolithic points to the very first steps of urbanization in Anatolia,” Baysal said. “It suggests an organized community structure that valued accessibility, shared spaces, and architectural planning.”

The street system and the obsidian artifacts all point to Canhasan being an important spot for craftsmanship, early tool production, and emerging concepts of urbanization. Excavations of the site are ongoing, and archaeologists hope to uncover more of the settlement’s prehistoric past and how it was connected to greater Neolithic Anatolia.

