Museum Construction In Germany Just Turned Up An Ancient Roman Governor’s Palace And Basilica

By Kaleena Fraga | Edited By John Kuroski
Published February 16, 2026

While digging right in the heart of Cologne, excavators uncovered ancient Roman ruins that had been hiding just below the streets for more than 1,600 years.

Roman Staircase And Shrine In Cologne

City of Cologne/Roman-Germanic Museum, Michael WiehenThe staircase was once connected to a praetorium, the official residence of the Roman governor.

During excavations related to the construction of a new museum in Cologne, Germany, archaeologists have uncovered several remarkably well-preserved ruins from the city’s ancient Roman past. Beneath the foundation of an apse from the fourth century C.E., archaeologists found both a staircase and a shrine connected to the city’s Roman governor.

Dating to the first and second centuries C.E., these finds are remarkable windows into Cologne’s Roman history — and an astounding example of how the long-gone past can remain hidden right beneath the surface of a modern city.

The Ancient Roman Staircase And Shrine Uncovered Right Beneath The Center Of Cologne

According to a statement from the City of Cologne, the Roman ruins were discovered during the construction of a new underground tour area related to the forthcoming MiQua LVR Jewish Museum. After reexamining an apse from a large 4th-century C.E. basilica in the Rathausplatz, which previously appeared to be just a mere dip in the pavement, archaeologists realized that there was more at the site than met than eye.

Roman Basilca Apse In Cologne

City of Cologne/Roman-Germanic Museum, Michael WiehenThe starting point of the excavation was an apse from a 4th-century basilica, which archaeologists realized was much thicker than previously known.

By looking at a cross section of the apse, archaeologists determined that it was more than 13 feet thick. It was not made of Roman cast concrete (opus caementicium), but instead a carefully crafted layer of volcanic stone, basalt, and limestone, which was then bonded with a mortar made of brick and gravel. This remained intact over many centuries perhaps because of strategic backfills of earth, possibly meant to even out the slope to the river bank.

But the more impressive Roman ruins were found at even deeper archaeological levels. It was there that archaeologists uncovered a staircase from the first century C.E. and an altar (lararium) from the second century C.E.

Roman Staircase In Cologne

City of Cologne/Roman-Germanic Museum, Franziska BartzThe Roman staircase dates back to the first century C.E., and connected varying levels of the praetorium near the Rhine.

Both of these discoveries were connected to a praetorium, the official residence of the Roman governor. The staircase connected a lower level of the Rhine to a higher level of the praetorium itself, though it’s unknown where exactly the original staircase ended.

Meanwhile, the lararium is a niche in the wall dedicated to the household’s guardian deities, the Lares, who are represented by figurines. Here, worshippers could leave food or objects as offerings.

Though all the ruins are exciting finds, the lararium is an especially astounding discovery. Still flecked with paint, it’s more comparable to shrines found in far-off locales like Pompeii than it is to anything found north of the Alps.

The Rich Roman-Era History Of Cologne

The Roman history of Cologne began some 2,000 years ago, when the Germanic Ubii tribe struck a deal with the Romans to settle on the left bank of the Rhine. Their original settlement, the modern-day site of the historic center of Cologne, was known as Oppidum Ubiorum.

Roman Shrine In Cologne

City of Cologne/Roman-Germanic Museum, Michael WiehenThe Roman shrine, or lararium, is an especially unique find for the region, with comparable examples found in faraway cities like Pompeii.

The Ubii were ultimately relocated to the right bank of the Rhine, and Oppidum Ubiorum became an important Roman military base, settlement, and center of trade. In 50 C.E., the Roman emperor Claudius agreed to make the settlement a colonia upon the request of his wife, Agrippina the Younger, who was born in Oppidum Ubiorum.

From that point on, the settlement became known as Colonia Claudia Ara Agrippinensium. As a Roman colonia, it soon had stone buildings, temples, baths, aqueducts, paved streets, and official residences like the praetorium. Indeed, the city was important enough in the region that, in 90 C.E., it became the capital of the Roman province of Lower Germany, Germania Inferior. At the time, some 45,000 people lived there.

Now, the discovery of the Roman staircase and shrines represent a fascinating reminder of Cologne’s early history, a time when the city was a new Roman colonia nestled in the far-flung reaches of the empire.

After reading about the Roman staircase and shrine that were uncovered in Cologne, go inside the complicated question of when the Roman Empire actually fell. Then, discover the wild stories behind some of the worst Roman emperors, from Caligula to Caracalla.

author
Kaleena Fraga
author
Kaleena Fraga
A senior staff writer for All That's Interesting since 2021 and co-host of the History Uncovered Podcast, Kaleena Fraga graduated with a dual degree in American History and French Language and Literature from Oberlin College. She previously ran the presidential history blog History First, and has had work published in The Washington Post, Gastro Obscura, and elsewhere. She has published more than 1,200 pieces on topics including history and archaeology. She is based in Brooklyn, New York.
editor
John Kuroski
editor
John Kuroski
Based in Brooklyn, New York, John Kuroski is the editorial director of All That's Interesting. He graduated from New York University with a degree in history, earning a place in the Phi Alpha Theta honor society for history students. An editor at All That's Interesting since 2015, his areas of expertise include modern American history and the ancient Near East. In an editing career spanning 17 years, he previously served as managing editor of Elmore Magazine in New York City for seven years.
Citation copied
COPY
Cite This Article
Fraga, Kaleena. "Museum Construction In Germany Just Turned Up An Ancient Roman Governor’s Palace And Basilica." AllThatsInteresting.com, February 16, 2026, https://allthatsinteresting.com/cologne-germany-ancient-roman-ruins. Accessed February 17, 2026.
You might also like