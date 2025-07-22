Darth Vader’s Iconic Lightsaber Could Be Yours For $3 Million

The prop, which appeared in the final two films of the original Star Wars trilogy, is heading to auction in September.

Darth Vader’s lightsaber from two of the original Star Wars trilogy films is going up for auction in September. The iconic prop, which appeared in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, is estimated to sell for up to $3 million.

The lightsaber was wielded by David Prowse, who played Darth Vader onscreen. Before it heads to the auction block, it will go on display in London, New York, and Beverly Hills for fans to admire.

Darth Vader’s Iconic Lightsaber

This famous piece of film memorabilia was Darth Vader’s lightsaber in some of the most well-known sequences of the Star Wars trilogy. The prop first appeared in the final duel scenes of the trilogy’s second film, The Empire Strikes Back.

It was likely the lightsaber used during the famous scene in which Darth Vader tells Luke Skywalker that he is his father. The prop was also used in the final scenes of the third and final film of the trilogy, Return of the Jedi, according to Propstore, the company facilitating the auction.

While James Earl Jones gained recognition for voicing the role of Darth Vader, the prop was wielded by David Prowse, who played the character onscreen. It was also used by Bob Anderson, Prowse’s stunt double.

The lightsaber was made from a British press camera flash handle. As Propstore explains, the handle was “converted to a lightsaber prop with the addition of dressing components such as plastic grips, small electrical wires and a circuit board with magnifying bubbles from a calculator.”

In the films, the blade of the lightsaber is a red laser, which was an effect created mostly through post-production visual effects. During filming, a wooden blade was attached to the base of the lightsaber to help with choreographing fight scenes. Now, in place of the red-glowing laser or a wooden blade, the prop has a short Allen bolt sticking out of the handle.

“Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact in our September sale,” Propstore COO Brandon Alinger told Hollywood Reporter. “It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world.”

From Private Collection To The Auction Block

Darth Vader’s lightsaber has been part of a private collection for decades, and this is the first time it has been put up for auction. However, this isn’t the first time a piece of memorabilia from Star Wars has gone to auction, not even for Propstore.

In 2022, Propstore sold a 22-inch miniature X-wing fighter model. It was created by George Lucas for the original film — and it sold for more than $2.3 million. That’s partly why this lightsaber is expected to bring in as much as $3 million.

Before the auction in September, the prop will go on a press tour to London, New York, and Beverly Hills. It will be joined by other iconic pieces of film memorabilia, including Indiana Jones’ bullwhip and belt from Indiana Jones the Last Crusade, a neuralyzer from Men in Black, and Sauron’s helmet from The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

Those props are also going up for auction in September. They’re estimated to bring in between $250,000 and $500,000 each. However, Darth Vader’s lightsaber is sure to be the centerpiece of the silver screen sale.

