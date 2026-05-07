Traveler Goes To Disney Springs. Then They Show Where The ‘Scuba Heist’ Happened: ‘The Disney Community Moved On From This Too Quickly’

Investigators in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, are still working to identify a suspect in a bizarre crime that's been dubbed the "Paddlefish Scuba Heist."

In September 2025, a bizarre crime took place at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Just after midnight, a masked man wearing what appeared to be a wetsuit entered the Paddlefish, a steamboat-shaped seafood restaurant on the property. He stuffed between $10,000 and $20,000 into a duffel bag and fled the scene, with some reports claiming that he swam away.

Now, months after the event, questions about the “Paddlefish Scuba Heist,” as some users have taken to calling it, are going viral once again. One video on the topic — which shows the Paddlefish overlaid with text that reads, “Everytime I come to disney springs I think about the scuba diving heist and just how crazy that lore actually is” — currently has over 1.5 million views on TikTok. In the caption, the user writes, “The Disney community moved on from this too quickly.”

So, what really happened during the heist — and have there been any developments to the case?

What Was The Paddlefish Scuba Heist?

According to local news outlet ClickOrlando, Paddlefish employees were packing up for the night around 12:10 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2025, when someone entered the manager’s office of the restaurant. The man was described in reports as wearing a blue beanie, a black mask, and an outfit resembling what the employees believed to be a wetsuit. He was also carrying a duffel bag.

The man demanded that the employees get on the ground. When they did, he allegedly placed trash bags over their heads and tied their hands. He seemingly used spray paint to block out the security cameras as well.

The exact amount stolen is unknown, though reports say it was between $10,000 and $20,000.

Once the man received the money, he left, at which point the employees were able to free themselves and call 911. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Given how unexpected and strange this story is, there have been many misstatements and falsehoods spreading in its wake.

For example, around the time of the alleged robbery, many reported that the thief swam up to the restaurant, stole the money, and then swam away. There were also some reports that he donned scuba gear before fleeing.

In reality, there’s no confirmed evidence that he swam up to or away from the restaurant. The basis of this belief comes from the fact that he was apparently wearing a wetsuit and that water was found “all over” the floor of the manager’s office, where the cash was located.

However, the sheriff’s office later told the Independent that investigators never stated that the man swam to or from the restaurant, nor does the police report corroborate that claim. Additionally, there’s no publicly confirmed evidence that the man had any scuba gear, such as a tank, regulator, or fins, beyond the widely reported wetsuit and goggles.

Rumors have also spread that the alleged theft was an inside job — but investigations are still ongoing.

Was The ‘Scuba Heist’ An Inside Job?

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man who was about 5’10” with a slim build. As of the time of writing, the investigation is still underway.

That said, internet sleuths have claimed that the act has the hallmarks of an inside job. As evidence, they point to the 911 call, in which the caller claims, “He came around the corner and saw us and rushed in. It was like he knew where [the cash room] was.”

Others note the incredible timing of the robbery. In total, the heist took just two minutes to complete. Furthermore, it happened at the exact time that an employee was putting money in the safe, which some believe is evidence of foreknowledge. If the person knew the inner workings of the business, it’s argued, they would know when the cash was being put away — and thus, the perfect time to rob the business.

Additional internet users point out that the alleged robber seemed to have knowledge of the security cameras and where they were placed.

Under scrutiny, however, these details aren’t substantial enough to say that this was an inside job. There is also no reporting stating that investigators have named any current or former employees as suspects.

There have been few updates to this story since this information was released in the weeks following the incident. As of February 2026, media requests for unredacted reports, photos, and videos of the event had been unfulfilled, with the state explaining that the case was under “active criminal investigation.”

For the time being, Disney Springs guests are simply left to speculate — and, as was the case for TikTok user @dolewhippeddestinations, be reminded of the bizarre event every time they see the Paddlefish.

All That’s Interesting has reached out to Levy Restaurants, which owns Paddlefish, and @dolewhippeddestinations via email.

After reading about the Disney Springs “Scuba Heist,” explore some of history’s biggest heists. Then, learn about the secret tunnels that run beneath Disney World.