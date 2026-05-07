The real account of what children described encountering during the 2011 Joplin tornado — one of the deadliest tornadoes in American history — is far stranger than this viral rumor.

On the evening of May 22, 2011, an EF5 tornado (the highest on the scale used to estimate tornado intensity) carved a 22-mile path through Joplin, Missouri, killing 161 people, injuring more than 1,000, and destroying over 7,000 homes and buildings, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology reports.

It remains one of the deadliest tornadoes in the United States since modern record-keeping began in 1950 and one of the costliest in American history, with losses approaching $3 billion.

In the weeks and months that followed, as the city began to process what happened, something unexpected started circulating. Children — dozens of them, from different parts of Joplin, who had no connection to one another — began telling their families the same story. During the storm, they said, they saw winged, glowing figures that hovered above them, shielding them from debris. Some called them angels; others just called them the “Butterfly People.”

A TikTok by @addy0472 recently went viral claiming that the Butterfly People were actually victims whose skin had been ripped off their backs by the wind, creating wing-like flaps. But the creator later corrected themselves in the caption, saying that’s not what happened. The actual story is more complicated than that.

Children Across Joplin Described The Same Thing

The accounts started filtering through the Joplin Child Trauma Treatment Center, set up specifically to help children deal with what they had experienced, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Therapists heard first-hand stories from children and young adults who described seeing white lights as well as visions of butterflies or butterfly-like beings that had helped keep them safe during the storm. These stories came from school children of all ages, rich and poor, regardless of their religious beliefs.

Two accounts in particular became widely shared. In each account, the basic premise was that while the tornado got closer to a parent and child, the parent tried to protect them. But afterward, the child told the parent that a butterfly person had really been the one protecting them. In both cases, the parent and child were unharmed.

An 11-year-old boy told his Sunday school class he had seen the Butterfly People the night of the storm. And a badly injured 14-year-old girl said that real butterflies had been visiting her throughout the summer as she healed.

What made the stories so striking was not just their content but their consistency. Counselors spoke to dozens of traumatized children across the town who didn’t know each other, and the descriptions matched. The figures were described as winged, luminous, and protective. Some children described the Butterfly People shielding them from debris. Others said they saw the figures carrying people up into the sky.

Adults reported similar experiences, too. One nurse treating the injured said she witnessed a tall, robed figure watching over a mother and child and realized it was something otherworldly.

Former newspaper reporter Marta Churchwell, a self-described skeptic who did not believe in angels, investigated the accounts and conducted her own interviews with survivors. After speaking with numerous people, she said she could not discount what they described since too many children who didn’t know each other had told the similar stories.

A City Covered In Butterflies

Months after the tornado, Joplin moved forward with plans for a community mural. Artist Dave Loewenstein, who had been planning the project before the tornado struck, returned to the city and held a town meeting.

More than 200 volunteers showed up, most of them children, and Loewenstein asked them to submit pictures that would inspire the design. He had never mentioned the Butterfly People, but the children drew them.

The finished mural, titled “The Butterfly Effect: Dreams Take Flight,” was painted on the side of Dixie Printing and became one of the city’s most recognized symbols of recovery. Loewenstein said the butterfly imagery represented the rebirth of the city.

A documentary titled “The Butterfly People,” directed by local filmmaker Gregory Fish, later investigated the phenomenon through first-person survivor accounts. According to the Lawrence County Record, the film won Best Feature Film at the First City Film Festival. A book, “Butterflies at the Window: A Story of Butterfly People and Miracles in the Storm” by Sandi J. McReynolds, collected the interviews and accounts in full.

In 2014, Joplin opened the Butterfly Garden and Overlook, a healing garden and memorial that explicitly acknowledges the stories children told about butterflies protecting them during the tornado. Butterfly imagery, including murals, sculptures, T-shirts, and business signs, came to dominate the city’s visual landscape in the years after the tornado.

Were They Really Butterfly People?

There’s no way to get a definitive answer. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which published the original account of the phenomenon, hovered between belief and skepticism.

Maybe one child told a vivid story, and it spread. Perhaps the extreme stress of a near-death experience caused people to perceive protective figures, or Joplin’s predominantly Christian community shaped the way children described what they saw, reaching unknowingly for the imagery of angels and wings.

Or perhaps, as many in Joplin still believe, something was there.

What is not in dispute is that the Butterfly People, real or not, helped a devastated city find meaning in the aftermath of disaster.

All That’s Interesting reached out to @addy0472 for comment via TikTok direct message and comment. We’ll be sure to update this if they respond.

After reading about the Butterfly People of Joplin, learn about the baby who was sucked up by a tornado in Tennessee and found alive in a tree. Then, discover some of history’s most chilling and unexplained phenomena that science has yet to fully account for.