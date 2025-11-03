Archaeologists In Georgia Discover A Helmet And Chainmail That Are At Least 1,000 Years Old

Both artifacts were uncovered at Rustavi Fortress, and they're the first medieval objects of their kind found in the South Caucasus region.

Archaeologists have uncovered a rare medieval helmet and chainmail shirt at Rustavi Fortress in the country of Georgia.

The historic items date back to the ninth or 10th century, and they’re incredibly well preserved for their age. They’re also the only known armor artifacts of their kind to be found in the South Caucasus region.

Both the helmet and chainmail shirt were unearthed at Rustavi Fortress, which is one of the oldest fortresses in the region, dating back to the Middle Bronze Age. The most recent finds at the site have begun to fill a crucial gap in the archaeological record, as very few pieces of medieval armor have been found throughout the Caucasus, especially in such great condition.

The Historic Discovery Of Medieval Armor At Rustavi Fortress

Both artifacts were found during excavations of the Rustavi Fortress’ sixth chamber, which officially started in July 2025. The project was originally set up to investigate the palace complex within the historic fortress that dates between the ninth and 12th centuries.

Many objects have been uncovered during the ongoing excavation, but the helmet and chainmail shirt are especially remarkable.

The helmet is made of iron and still contains its facial muzzle guard. The design may have been influenced by Byzantine or Persian helmets.

Likewise, the chainmail shirt was in good enough condition for archaeologists to quickly identify that it was made out of interconnected metal rings. Both items date to the ninth or 10th century.

Since the pieces of armor showed signs of advanced craftsmanship, it’s believed that they belonged to an elite soldier or even a commander who was stationed at Rustavi Fortress. And because the discovery is the first of its kind in the area, it helps fill a crucial gap in the archaeological record.

Both the helmet and chainmail shirt are pieces of direct evidence that show how armor and warfare evolved during the medieval era in Georgia, and how that technology was potentially impacted by Arab, Byzantine, and more local influences. Preliminary examination suggests that the metal in both items could’ve been produced locally, meaning that there was a high level of craftsmanship and technical skill in the area.

The Incredible History Of Rustavi Fortress

Rustavi Fortress has an extensive history in the country of Georgia. The structure sits about 15 miles southeast of Tbilisi, and was first occupied starting in the Middle Bronze Age.

It’s believed to be one of the earliest settlements in the ancient Kingdom of Iberia. It also underwent three separate reconstruction phases, the first phase lasting from the fifth to eighth century, the second lasting from the ninth to 11th century, and the third lasting from the 12th to 13th century.

The recent excavations that began at Rustavi Fortress in July are ongoing, and experts are hoping to uncover more priceless artifacts. Over 100 archaeologists, university students, and volunteers are involved in the digs.

The city of Rustavi eventually wants to make Rustavi Fortress an open-air museum, which would allow for the public to view in-progress archaeological excavations. Currently, the helmet and chainmail shirt are undergoing conservation processes. Once those processes are complete, officials plan to put the items on display at the Rustavi Museum.

After reading about the rare medieval helmet and chainmail shirt found in Georgia, learn about the remains of an ancient warrior woman uncovered in Armenia. Then, take a look at an ancient Greek satyr mask found in the ruins of the Greek city of Phanagoria.