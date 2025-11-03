The site near the ancient city of Olbia in southern France contains evidence of funeral pyres, cremated remains, and a "libation" channel for liquid offerings to the dead.

During updates to a road along the French Mediterranean coast, near the ancient settlement of Olbia, archaeologists discovered evidence of an elaborate cemetery dating back to the Roman era. There, they found what remained of funeral pyres and grave goods, as well as an elaborate “libation” channel used to leave liquid offerings to the dead.

The necropolis, which may connect to other former funerary sites in the area, is a remarkable testament to how people in the region mourned their dead.

The Ancient Necropolis Of Olbia

According to a statement from the National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (Inrap), the funerary site near Olbia (in present-day Hyères, France) was detected during excavations ahead of a project to update a nearby road. During these digs, archaeologists found a necropolis stretching across roughly 8,600 square feet that was seemingly used between the first and third centuries C.E.

Archaeologists believe that the site was used solely for cremation. They uncovered pits with reddened walls, seemingly from intense flames. Nails found alongside burned bones suggest that the dead were placed upon funeral pyres, where a “central depression” in the pits provided ventilation.

The deceased were thus seemingly placed on a pyre over a pit with pottery and other important personal belongings to accompany them into the afterlife. The pyre was then set on fire, which reddened the walls of the pit, destroyed the wood, cracked the bones of the corpses, and melted the glass and bronze objects that had been placed alongside them.

Some of these pyre sites also included unburned items, which suggested that they were used as burial pits once the fire died down. However, other pits were seemingly emptied, and the cremated remains were moved to another location. These pits were graves sometimes marked with a sandstone block. And in the final resting place of the dead, mourners seemingly left objects like glass perfume bottles and vases in their tombs.

But the ritual of mourning the dead didn’t end here.

How The Dead Were Mourned In Ancient Olbia

After the ritual of burning and burying the dead was complete, ancient people in Olbia seemingly turned next to pleasing the deities. To do so, they left behind items like perfume, coins, and lamps. But one of the most curious parts of the Olbia necropolis is a libation conduit.

According to Inrap, this “distinctive feature” of the necropolis was seemingly installed above the graves. Here, mourners could leave liquid offerings, including wine, beer, and mead.

These conduits, made from amphorae seemingly obtained through maritime trade, were possibly used to ensure the protection of the deceased in the afterlife. Alternatively, these liquid offerings may have been a way for mourners to honor the dead.

In any case, the necropolis found at Olbia seems to be one of many that once stretched along the French Mediterranean coast. Other burial areas were detected nearby in 2022 and 2023, thus suggesting “that an even larger area dedicated to the deceased existed in Roman times along a coastal road likely leading towards the city of Toulon/Telo Martius.”

Such discoveries are a fascinating look at the people who once lived in the area. According to Inrap, Olbia was a fortified colony founded in the fourth century B.C.E., and it was occupied until the sixth century C.E. Its citizens clearly had elaborate methods of honoring the dead, which archaeologists are still untangling.

As Inrap noted in their statement, “These discoveries remind us that ancient funerary rites were rich, varied, and imbued with multiple meanings, some of which remain mysterious even today.”

After reading about the sprawling ancient necropolis where cremations once took place along the French Mediterranean coast, discover the fascinating story of Naours, France, one of the world’s most incredible underground cities. Or, enjoy these stunning photos from France’s “La Belle Époque.”