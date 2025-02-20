Gibellula attenboroughii, a fungus that hijacks arachnids and forces them to crawl out into the open so it can better spread to other hosts, was first observed on a dead spider in Northern Ireland.

Within the caves of Ireland and Northern Ireland, researchers have uncovered a scene straight out of a Hollywood horror film.

In 2021, a BBC film crew first stumbled upon the eerie sight of a cave-dwelling spider covered in a strange white fungus while shooting a nature documentary. Later identified as Gibellula attenboroughii, this parasitic fungus infiltrates spiders’ bodies, hijacks their movements, and compels them to crawl out of their webs before their inevitable demise so it can infect other unsuspecting hosts.

Researchers Discover Zombie Spiders In Caves Across Ireland

In 2021, a BBC production crew working on a nature documentary in Northern Ireland discovered the remains of a spider covered in a strange, white fungus in the abandoned gunpowder store at Castle Espie. They photographed the spider, and the images were ultimately examined by Dr. Harry Evans, a fellow at CAB International, a nonprofit organization that specializes in environmental and agricultural research.

After reviewing the photos, Dr. Evans believed that the crew had discovered a new fungus species. “I posited that it was an unknown or unusual species and requested the specimen once the filming had finished,” he told The New York Times.

Later, when the BBC nature program aired, a cave explorer named Tim Fogg contacted Dr. Evans and explained that he had spotted similar spiders in caverns across Ireland and Northern Ireland. Fogg reported that he’d found the creatures out on open walls or ceilings of the caves, which was unusual, as they typically remain hidden in dark corners.

After studying the samples, Dr. Evans determined that the cave spiders had been hijacked by a fungus he dubbed Gibellula attenboroughii, effectively turning them into zombies.

How Does The Fungus Infect Its Victims?

In a study now published in Fungal Systematics and Evolution, Dr. Evans and his co-authors detailed the origins of the fungus and how it operates.

Named in honor of the naturalist and BBC broadcaster David Attenborough, G. attenboroughii appears to be a fungus species native to the island of Ireland that infects indigenous cave-dwelling spiders through the airborne transfer of spores. When a spore lands on a spider, it penetrates through its exoskeleton and multiplies once inside, taking over the entire arachnid.

After it has complete control, the fungus makes its victims perform actions they would not otherwise do. For example, the fungus compels the arachnids to leave their webs and walk out into the open before dying.

Study co-author Dr. João Araújo, a mycologist at the Natural History Museum of Denmark, stated that this behavior is meant to take advantage of air currents that will further spread the fungal spores to infect new victims.

While this phenomenon may seem frightening, researchers note that this particular fungus species only infects arachnids, and it may even be beneficial for the ecosystem.

“Fungi have evolved many millions of years ago, more than 100 million years ago, and they have been coexisting with these spiders and other species of fungi and other insects,” Araújo told CNN. “Actually, we can hypothesize that they keep the forest in balance.”

Additionally, fungi like G. attenboroughii are already proving vital for our own health. The medical industry’s most promising answer to the rising antibiotic resistance crisis has been Ophiocordyceps, a fungus that rose to fame in popular culture for infecting ants and serving as inspiration for the video game and television show The Last of Us.

“These are nature’s chemists and the only source of novel antibiotics and other medicines for the future,” Dr. Evans said. “We must find ways of identifying these before more natural ecosystems disappear along with the fungi.”

After reading about the new fungus creating zombie spiders, dive into the story of nine of the weirdest mushroom and fungus species on planet Earth. Then, learn how a hallucinogenic fungus may have caused the Salem Witch Trials.