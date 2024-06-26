Remains Of 13 Executed People Uncovered At A 16th-Century Gallows In Slovakia

At the site of a former gallows in the town of Holíč, archaeologists are conducting the first systematic examination of such a site — and learning much about the region's history of execution.

At a Slovakian site known as the Holíč gallows, archaeologists have unearthed a trove of ancient artifacts, including a Bronze Age buckle and the remains of several executed people. In all, 13 skeletons were exhumed during the research so far, including those of a man whose right hand was cut off around the time of his execution.

The excavation marks the first systematic archaeological research into a Slovakian gallows site — a moment which archaeologists believe will go down in history.

Discoveries From The Holíč Gallows Site

In 2022, researchers began their excavation of a former gallows site in the town of Holíč, Slovakia, near the border with the Czech Republic. They have undergone four digs since then, unearthing numerous artifacts that reveal a wealth of fascinating information about historic execution practices.

According to The Slovak Spectator, while the Záhorie region was rife with gallows sites, none had so far been systematically researched like the Holíč site.

Researchers believe the gallows operated from the 16th century until the first half of the 18th century C.E. Here, they have uncovered the remains of at least 13 executed people, all of which were men.

“For now, we have confirmation from an anthropologist that [the remains] are mostly younger men,” said archaeologist Daniel Bešina. “The remains of women on the gallows have not yet been identified, which is not unusual, since women rarely ended up on the gallows.”

Based on the bodies researchers unearthed, the men were killed using a variety of execution methods. Two of these individuals were found with their hands behind their backs, indicating that they may have been hanged. Two others were found with severed cervical vertebrae, suggesting they had been beheaded. Curiously, one of the beheaded men also had his right hand cut off — a punishment typically used for crimes like perjury or “drawing a sword against a mayor.”

“Without thorough historical research, we cannot yet say for which crime this punishment was administered,’ Bešina said.

In addition to the remains, archaeologists also found two metal buckles on two of the skeletons. One of the buckles still had remnants of textiles on it.

Similar Gallows Exist All Over Europe — And May Hold Secrets Of Their Own

Gallows similar to those found at Holíč can be found all across Europe. For example, several similar, larger gallows still stand in various towns in Austria, and another structure reminiscent of the Holíč gallows can be found in Matten, Switzerland.

So far, archaeological finds like those at Holíč are rare in Slovakia. But given that no other site had been researched in this same manner, that could perhaps change.

“Záhorie will go down in the history of execution research in Slovakia as the region where it all started,” Bešina said.

