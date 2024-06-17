The skeletons showed signs of osteomyelitis variolosa, a bone infection that is triggered by the smallpox virus, which was brought to the region by Spanish colonizers.

Researchers studying human remains at a 16th-century cemetery in Huanchaco, Peru, recently stumbled upon the skeletons of two Inca toddlers who seemingly died from smallpox.

The children’s bones showed evidence of osteomyelitis variolosa, a bone infection triggered by the smallpox virus, which was brought to the region by Spanish colonizers. These are the first cases of osteomyelitis variolosa ever identified in South America.

In light of this discovery, researchers are hoping to learn more about the historical timeline of the smallpox epidemic in the New World.

Archaeologists Unearth The Remains Of Inca Toddlers

Archaeologists excavating an early colonial cemetery in Huanchaco, a small fishing town on the northwest coast of Peru, recently unearthed an intriguing find: the bodies of two Inca toddlers afflicted with smallpox.

The cemetery was built by the Spanish between 1535 and 1540 and features 120 burials from the early days of Spanish conquest in the area. Of those 120 burials, 90 were children, with 60 of them under the age of five. Researchers believe the high number of child burials indicates the spread of the novel disease that targeted the most vulnerable section of the population.

In their study, published in the International Journal of Paleopathology, researchers described the burial of the two toddlers. Their remains showed signs of destructive lesions caused by osteomyelitis variolosa, a bone infection triggered by the smallpox virus.

“We can guess that it is possible, after their symptoms started, that they lived with smallpox for a few weeks,” lead author Khrystyne Tschinkel, a bioarchaeologist at Hamline University in Minnesota, told Live Science, “because there was enough time for the bones to become severely infected.”

Additionally, the researchers discovered reed crosses buried with the children, reflecting the deceased’s conversion to Christianity — either voluntary or forced.

This discovery marks the earliest known cases of osteomyelitis variolosa in South America and reveals new information about the spread of smallpox in the New World.

The Epidemic Of Smallpox In The New World

The smallpox virus has existed for at least 3,000 years. Signs of the disease have even been seen in ancient Egyptian mummies. The illness has taken the lives of millions of people throughout history, but there is much researchers still don’t know about its spread.

When the Spanish arrived in the New World in 1492, they inadvertently brought the disease with them. It quickly spread to the Indigenous populations, eradicating entire communities who had no immunity to the virus.

Indigenous groups in Peru suffered a similar fate when the Spanish first arrived in 1526. By 1620, the disease had claimed the lives of 70 percent of the Inca population.

However, unlike the recently discovered Inca toddlers, most victims of the smallpox virus did not experience bone degradation. This makes it difficult for researchers to pinpoint smallpox victims solely through centuries-old human remains.

This fact makes this most recent discovery so important for understanding the general timeline of the disease’s spread throughout early colonial Peru.

“If we start to identify more of these cases,” Tschinkel said, “we can start to create a better understanding of how diseases spread and where outbreaks occurred during the early-colonial time period.”

