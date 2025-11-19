3,300-Year-Old Canaanite Teapot Shaped Like A Ram Unearthed Near The Ruins Of The Ancient City Of Armageddon

Likely used to make ritual offerings during the Late Bronze Age, this vessel would have held prized liquids like milk, oil, or wine that was then poured through the mouth-shaped spout and into smaller cups to leave behind as votive gifts to the gods.

A ram-shaped Canaanite teapot, a dollhouse-sized temple figurine, and one of the oldest-known winepresses ever found were recently uncovered by archaeologists near Tel Megiddo in northern Israel.

The artifacts were unearthed during an excavation undertaken by the Israel Antiquities Authority ahead of a road construction project in the area. Dating back thousands of years, these astounding relics provide insight into the life of the ancient Canaanites, the polytheistic pagans who lived in the region during the Bronze Age and are mentioned extensively in the Bible.

Both the ram-shaped teapot and the model temple are about 3,300 years old, while the winepress dates back nearly 5,000 years. Meanwhile, archaeologists also found the remains of residential buildings surrounding the winepress, indicating that it may have been an important facet of life in Tel Megiddo — known in Greek as Armageddon.

Bronze Age Artifacts Shed Light On Ancient Canaanite Rituals

The teapot, which dates back to the Late Bronze Age, was uncovered alongside a few small bowls. Most notably, the teapot is shaped like a ram, with its spout molded in the shape of the animal’s head. When tilted, the liquid — whether milk, oil, or wine — would pour out of the ram’s mouth and into the smaller bowls, which would then be left as votive offerings.

“A small bowl, which was attached to the ram’s body, was designed to function as a funnel; and a similar bowl – with a handle – was probably held to pour the liquid into the funnel during a ceremony,” researchers explained in a statement from the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Eventually, Canaanites may have buried the teapot and bowls as ritual offerings, given that animals such as sheep, donkeys, and goats were held in high esteem.

This theory was further supported by the discovery of other objects found buried in small pits during the excavation, including ceramic jars from Cyprus. Researchers believe the objects were buried by locals as offerings at a rock outcrop that served as an outdoor altar.

Archaeologists also found a temple figurine buried at the site that was about the size of a dollhouse. It’s possible that this mini-temple may reveal what actual Canaanite temples looked like during the Late Bronze Age.

What The Winepress Found In Tel Megiddo Tells Us About Canaanite Society

Alongside the temple figurine and teapot, archaeologists also found a winepress that dates back 5,000 years. While winepresses are not uncommon in the region, very few have been found that are this old.

“Until now, indirect evidence indicated that wine could have been produced 5,000 years ago, but we did not have conclusive proof of this – a ‘smoking gun’ that would clearly show when this happened in our area,” explained excavation directors Amir Golani and Barak Tzin. “This winepress finally provides new and clear evidence that early wine production actually took place here.”

Archaeologists were also able to uncover several residential buildings that surrounded the winepress, indicating it may have served an important role in the community on the outskirts of Tel Megiddo.

Tel Megiddo itself has undergone many archaeological excavations over the past century. Inhabited as far back as 7000 B.C.E., Tel Megiddo served as a key religious, commercial, and political center throughout the Bronze and Iron Ages. Furthermore, it’s believed to have inspired the eponymous site in the Bible’s Book of Revelation where the apocalyptic war between God and his enemies took place during the end times.

However, little has been uncovered about the Canaanites who lived just outside Tel Megiddo. Now, discoveries like the teapot, temple figurine, and winepress are beginning to shed light on Canaanite life in this storied spot.

After reading about this newly-uncovered teapot and winepress, see the ancient spout shaped like a lion’s head that was found in Turkey. Then, learn about the 5,500-year-old Canaanite blade workshop found in southern Israel.