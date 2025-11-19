Archaeologists In Israel Discover A 12,000-Year-Old Figurine Of A Goose Mating With A Woman

By Kaleena Fraga | Edited By Cara Johnson
Published November 19, 2025

Though many questions remain about the figurine, researchers suspect that the artifact had ritualistic or spiritual meaning.

Israel Natufian Goose Woman Mating Figurine

Laurent DavinThough Natufian people hunted geese, this bird is depicted as very much alive.

During excavations at a Late Natufian settlement near the Sea of Galilee in Israel, archaeologists uncovered a tiny clay figure. Upon closer examination, they determined that it had been carefully molded to depict a woman and a goose in a close embrace. Researchers believe that it was meant to show a mating scene between human and animal.

While unusual, such a scene is not unprecedented within the arc of early human history. And it offers fascinating insight into the lives of the industrious Natufian people who lived thousands of years ago.

The Woman-And-Goose Figurine Found At A Natufian Settlement In Israel

As detailed in a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the clay figurine was discovered during excavations at the Late Natufian settlement of Nahal Ein Gev II, perched above the Sea of Galilee in northern Israel. Archaeologists came across the figure while digging within a semi-circular stone structure that had been used more than 10,000 years ago for burials, and which also contained a child’s grave and human teeth.

Though easily mistaken for a tiny stone, researchers were able to determine that the small, one-and-a-half-inch-tall figure had been carefully designed by a Natufian craftsperson some 12,000 years ago.

Researchers With The Goose Woman Figurine

Hadas GoldgeierResearchers Leore Grosman and Laurent Davin with the figurine.

It was made from local clay, molded into shape, carefully heated at a controlled temperature, and painted. Researchers were able to find traces of red pigment (ochre) as well as a stray fingerprint, which they believe came from a young female craftsperson.

But while the find itself is extraordinary, the imagery it depicts is even more so. Researchers believe that the figure shows a nude woman holding a goose over her shoulders. While geese were hunted by the Natufian people, this goose appears to be alive. What’s more, its wings are wrapped around the woman, seemingly holding her in a passionate embrace.

Woman Goose Figurine With Fingerprint

Laurent DavinA closer look at the woman-goose figurine, including the faint fingerprint left by its maker.

Researchers believe that the imagery is a scene — imagined or mythological — of a goose mating with a woman. They say that such a dynamic is consistent with animistic beliefs, or the idea that humans and animals are spiritually connected.

“This discovery is extraordinary on multiple levels,” Laurent Davin, the lead author of the paper, said in a statement. “Not only is this the world’s earliest figurine depicting human-animal interaction, but it’s also the earliest naturalistic representation of a woman found in Southwest Asia.”

The Dynamic Ancient History Of The Natufian People

The Natufian culture existed some 15,000 to 11,500 years ago and represented one of humanity’s first steps from nomadic living to forming permanent communities. They were also highly industrious: During past excavations at Nahal Ein Gev II, archaeologists found the first evidence of wheel-making and plaster production.

But many questions about the culture remain, including what the goose-woman connection might have meant to the Natufians.

Researchers Examining Woman Goose Figure

Daniel RoliderResearchers Natalie Munro and Laurent Davin with the figurine.

Researchers know that geese played an important role in Natufian life. Their feathers were used for decoration, and their bones were made into ornaments. But while researchers don’t know what role the birds might have possibly played in Natufian myth or spiritual life, the figurine is an indication that such myths existed. As nomadic people settled, their thoughts turned increasingly to art and storytelling.

“The [figurine from Nahal Ein Gev II] captures a transformative moment,” Leore Grosman of the Institute of Archaeology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, one of the leaders of the project, stated. “It bridges the world of mobile hunter-gatherers and that of the first settled communities, showing how imagination and symbolic thinking began to shape human culture.”

Though the full story behind the figurine is seemingly lost to time, its existence offers a small hint at what the Natufian people believed and imagined some 12,000 years ago.

After reading about the 12,000-year-old figurine found in Israel that appears to show a goose mating with a woman, discover the fascinating lost stories of history’s sunken cities. Or, look through these fascinating photographs of “Old Jerusalem.”

author
Kaleena Fraga
author
Kaleena Fraga
A senior staff writer for All That's Interesting since 2021 and co-host of the History Uncovered Podcast, Kaleena Fraga graduated with a dual degree in American History and French Language and Literature from Oberlin College. She previously ran the presidential history blog History First, and has had work published in The Washington Post, Gastro Obscura, and elsewhere. She has published more than 1,200 pieces on topics including history and archaeology. She is based in Brooklyn, New York.
editor
Cara Johnson
editor
Cara Johnson
A writer and editor based in Charleston, South Carolina and an editor at All That's Interesting since 2022, Cara Johnson holds a B.A. in English and Creative Writing from Washington & Lee University and an M.A. in English from College of Charleston. She has worked for various publications ranging from wedding magazines to Shakespearean literary journals in her nine-year career, including work with Arbordale Publishing and Gulfstream Communications.
Citation copied
COPY
Cite This Article
Fraga, Kaleena. "Archaeologists In Israel Discover A 12,000-Year-Old Figurine Of A Goose Mating With A Woman." AllThatsInteresting.com, November 19, 2025, https://allthatsinteresting.com/israel-natufian-goose-woman-mating-figurine. Accessed November 20, 2025.
You might also like