Millennial Man’s Theory About The Missing Scientists Goes Viral. Then It Gets Weird For Him: ‘A Few Really Strange Things Have Started Happening To Me’

A recent string of deaths of prominent scientists has many wondering if there is a connection between them. Now, people who talk about this potential connection feel they’re being targeted.

In April 2026, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation announced that it would be looking into the deaths or disappearances of 12 scientists.

As reported by the Independent, there are 12 notable U.S. scientists who have either died or disappeared since 2022. Not only that, but all of them appeared to be connected to nuclear or space programs. Some of these programs, it seems, are classified.

At a time when conspiracy theories are everywhere, it’s no surprise that this story has lit a fire under many online theorists. Now, one man is sharing his theory — and, according to him, it’s come with some consequences.

What’s Going On With These Missing Scientists?

In a video with over 34,000 views, TikTok user @_anonymous_ray says that recent years have made him question many mainstream news stories and the official narratives around them. This alleged scientist case, he says, is only making him more skeptical.

“Joshua LeBlanc was a nuclear engineer who was working on advanced aerospace propulsion systems,” @_anonymous_ray says. “The morning of his death, he left his phone and his wallet behind at his house, OK? He took his little Tesla key card, and he drove it all the way to the Huntsville, Alabama airport, where he sat for four hours. OK?”

“After that, he was off on some Alabama road and crashed into a tree, where then his Tesla exploded, causing a massive fire, charring his body entirely to be unrecognizable,” he continues.

This led @_anonymous_ray to create the theory that LeBlanc is actually still alive, secretly working for the government.

In the following days, @_anonymous_ray said that his publication of this theory led to strange events in his life, such as his phone malfunctioning and his car breaking down. These events, he says, make him believe his theory is “pretty close to the mark.”

What Happened To Joshua LeBlanc?

The story of Joshua LeBlanc is similar to the first part of the TikToker’s description. On July 22, 2025, LeBlanc left his home without his phone, wallet, or dog.

LeBlanc then made his way to the airport. His car remained parked at this location for four hours. His family stated that he made no indication of travel prior to this and that he was not communicative that day, something they identified as abnormal.

Sometime after this, his Tesla left the road and crashed. The resultant fire was so severe that it left LeBlanc unrecognizable; his body was only identified several days later by a forensics laboratory.

What An FBI Investigation Means

When some see news that the FBI is looking into a topic, they may think that it means there’s some validity to the idea.

In reality, an FBI investigation means just that: an investigation. The investigation may conclude with a recognition that there is some connection between these scientists’ deaths or it could simply end with an announcement that there’s no connection whatsoever.

According to the FBI’s website, the organization only performs an investigation to “determine whether a federal offense was committed and, if so, who committed it.”

These investigations often lead to the more outlandish, exaggerated details of a story being debunked. Sometimes, this can be serious: after Horizon Air baggage handler Richard Russell hijacked a passenger plane and took it for a joyride, there was speculation that he planned the event with a partner. An FBI investigation proved that Russell acted alone.

Occasionally, these “debunkings” can be humorous. For example, the FBI once tested a patch of fur that was allegedly taken from a sasquatch; it was actually just deer fur.

Is There Any Explanation?

Cases like Joshua LeBlanc’s may seem suspicious. In this instance, the LeBlanc family suspects that there may have been an abduction involved in his disappearance and death.

However, it’s not inherently suspicious that his car accident led to his body being burned beyond recognition. The reason is that his car was an electric vehicle, specifically a Tesla. In a fire, electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries can repeatedly reignite. This means a fire may carry on for longer than it would have with a gas-powered vehicle. Not only that, but EVs tend to burn hotter than gas-powered vehicles.

These factors could, in tandem, lead to someone becoming disfigured beyond recognition in the event of an accident.

As far as the other cases are concerned, it should also be noted that family members of other missing or deceased scientists have claimed that there was no conspiracy behind their deaths.

FBI Director Kash Patel has stated that a final report on the topic will be released soon. In the meantime, investigations from CBS News, the LA Times, and other publications have found no evidence of a connection between the deaths.

All That’s Interesting reached out to @_anonymous_ray via TikTok direct message and comment.

While the FBI investigates incidents like these, they also create incidents of their own — for example, you can read more about COINTELPRO, which involved spying on and blackmailing American citizens throughout the 20th century. You can also see the ways the FBI tormented actress and activist Jean Seberg with deadly results.