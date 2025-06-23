‘The Find Of The Century’: 6,000-Year-Old Venus Figurine Found By A Farmer In A Polish Field

The first artifact of its kind ever unearthed in Poland, this five-inch fertility symbol known as the "Venus of Kołobrzeg" was carved from limestone that's flecked with the shells of mussels and snails.

A Neolithic Venus figurine uncovered by a farmer in a field in Kołobrzeg, Poland has officially been found to be 6,000 years old.

The first of its kind to ever be discovered in Poland, this Venus figurine resembles other prehistoric relics of exaggerated female forms that have been found throughout Europe and elsewhere.

Now, the “Venus of Kołobrzeg” has sparked new questions concerning Neolithic European views and rituals surrounding fertility.

The Venus Of Kołobrzeg: “The Find Of The Century”

The Venus of Kołobrzeg was first discovered accidentally by a farmer near the Parsęta River in December 2022, according to the Polish Arms Museum.

Following its discovery, the figurine was passed on to a team of researchers at the Parsęta Exploration and Search Group, a local collective of amateur archaeologists and historians, who determined the find to be an authentic relic likely dating back thousands of years. From there, researchers worked to figure out the artifact’s age.

The process of verifying the Venus of Kołobrzeg attracted archaeologists from all across Poland, and included collaborators from the Polish Arms Museum and the Relicta Foundation.

After three years, archeologists determined that the Venus of Kołobrzeg is 6,000 years old and was likely created by one of the first agricultural groups to inhabit the Western Pomeranian region.

The figurine was dubbed the “the find of the century” by the Director of the Polish Arms Museum, Aleksander Ostasz.

It is the first artifact of its kind to be found in the region north of the Carpathian Mountains, though similar prehistoric Venus figurines have been found in other parts of the continent.

While Similar To Other Prehistoric Figurines, The Venus Of Kołobrzeg Is Unique

Venus figurines like the one found in Poland get their name from the artifacts’ representation of female fertility and reproduction. These relics are named for Venus, the Roman goddess of love and fertility who was also known to the Greeks as Aphrodite.

This particular figurine is about 12 centimeters tall and has distorted proportions: no facial features, exaggerated breasts, and short limbs. The Venus Of Kołobrzeg was carved out of limestone that contained mussel and snail shell fragments.

Archaeologists believe that the flat back of the figurine may indicate that it was propped up for use in some sorts of rituals.

Similar Venus figurines have been found in other parts of the world, including central Europe. The Venus of Willendorf, which was found in Austria but may have originated in northern Italy, has been dated back to between 28,000–25,000 BCE. Meanwhile, another Venus figurine, this one discovered in Germany, dates back nearly 40,000 years.

The age of these other Venus figurines adds to the distinctiveness of the Venus Of Kołobrzeg. While still thousands of years old, it is comparatively younger than its other European counterparts, sparking questions for archaeologists.

Additionally, most other Venus figurines were made of clay – not carved from limestone. According to the museum, the Venus Of Kołobrzeg shows a higher level of artistic skill despite its simple aesthetics.

The Polish Arms Museum has announced that they will be putting the Venus Of Kołobrzeg on display as the centerpiece of an upcoming exhibit. It will be the first time the figurine will be able to be viewed by the public.

