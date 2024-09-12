Archaeologists Excavating Remote Malaysian Caves Just Uncovered Crystals, Stone Tools, And 16 Burials Up To 16,000 Years Old

Archaeologists excavating caves in Malaysia's Nenggiri Valley ahead of upcoming dam construction uncovered more than 71,000 prehistoric artifacts, including human remains dating back to the Stone Age.

Between May 2022 and October 2023, archaeologists excavating caves in Malaysia’s Nenggiri Valley uncovered an astonishing 71,000 prehistoric artifacts before the valley was set to be flooded in order to build a hydroelectric dam.

Among these incredible finds are sets of 16 human remains dating back between 6,000 and 14,000 years along with a plethora of pottery, tools, and jewelry.

These discoveries offer a rare glimpse into the lives of early humans in Southeast Asia, shedding light on the cultures that thrived in the region during both the pre-Neolithic and Neolithic periods.

Researchers are now piecing together a more detailed picture of these ancient societies whose stories have remained largely buried inside the region’s limestone caves for millennia.

Archaeologists Uncover Prehistoric Burials Inside Malaysian Caves Ahead Of Dam Construction

In May 2022, archaeologists at the National University of Malaysia and the National Heritage Department Archaeology Division began a large-scale excavation project in the country’s Nenggiri Valley, about 135 miles north of the capital of Kuala Lumpur.

The project’s goal was to extract possible artifacts from the region’s limestone caves before the building of a hydroelectric power station. Set to be finished in 2027, the new construction would flood the region and bury any possible artifacts underwater.

While the dam project has provided 2,000 job opportunities for local residents and will provide renewable energy to the country, many critics have attacked the construction for its potential to displace communities and flood ancestral lands.

To ease the concerns of the local populations, archaeologists began their excavations in 13 limestone caves in the region.

Between May 2022 and October 2023, the archaeological team discovered 71,289 prehistoric artifacts, including 16 human skeletons dating back as far as 16,000 years. The team believes these artifacts may belong to the Hoabinhian culture, a hunter-gatherer society that traveled across Southeast Asia, Southwest China, and Indonesia during the pre-Neolithic period.

“The research and excavation work began in March 2022 and concluded in October last year. During this period, our most significant find was a complete human skeleton in Gua Keledung Kecil, estimated to be between 14,000 and 16,000 years old,” said Zaharudin Abu, the director of the National Heritage Department Archaeology Division, according to Malay Mail.

Human Skeletons, Pottery, And Other Prehistoric Artifacts Are Unearthed

Under the leadership of Zuliskandar Ramli, an archaeologist at the National University of Malaysia, the archaeological team unearthed 16 human skeletons across 13 different caves. Most of the skeletons originated from the pre-Neolithic period (10000 B.C.E. – 6500 B.C.E.).

Archaeologists unearthed 15 of the skeletons in a fetal position, characteristic of pre-Neolithic burials. However, archaeologists discovered a set of human remains in an extended position, pointing to Neolithic origins. Radiocarbon dating of the soil confirmed that this burial dated back 6,000 years.

Researchers discovered the oldest burial, dating back 14,000 to 16,000 years, in Gua Keledung Kecil cave and in surprisingly pristine condition for its age.

“This is the most complete and oldest skeleton in a fully flexed position found in the country,” Ramli told Live Science.

Alongside human remains, researchers also unearthed thousands of ancient artifacts. Many of these artifacts, including pottery, crystals, and stone tools, were likely buried with the dead.

In the Neolithic grave, researchers also discovered a stone bracelet and other tools.

Currently, the artifacts are stored at a special facility of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), the multinational electric company in charge of the dam project. After researchers catalog the artifacts, TNB plans to include them in a mini-gallery for public viewing.

After reading about the prehistoric artifacts uncovered in Malaysia, dive into 21 photos from the world’s most stunning caves. Then, read about Predjama Castle, the Slovenian fortress built inside of a cave.