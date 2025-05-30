First discovered in 1990, the mosaic from the Byzantine period between 324 and 638 C.E. features intricate scenes of daily life, animals, mythological figures, fruits, and more.

In 1990, archaeologists uncovered a 1,600-year-old Byzantine mosaic at a monastery near Kibbutz Urim in the Negev Desert. This ancient work of art has now been fully unveiled to the public — and researchers are calling it one of the most beautiful mosaics ever unearthed in Israel.

The Be’er Shema, or Birsama, mosaic has spent the last several months undergoing conservation work, and it was moved from its original location to a complex at the Merhavim Regional Council headquarters. It was officially put on public display during a ceremony on May 25, and now visitors can admire it for themselves at any time.

The Ancient Byzantine Mosaic Unearthed In Israel

The mosaic dates back to the Byzantine period, between 324 and 638 C.E. It features 55 detailed medallions depicting mythological figures, hunting scenes, exotic animals, fruit baskets, and other scenes from daily life.

Shaike Lender, an archaeologist with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), said in a statement published by Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “The mosaic was clearly made by the hand of a true artist,” as it’s composed of “small mosaic stones in a variety of colors, combined with glass and pottery to infuse it with variety.”

When it was originally unearthed in 1990, the mosaic was within a former monastery complex. Alongside it, archaeologists discovered a winepress and warehouses filled with jugs, suggesting the monastery supported itself financially by making and selling wine.

The site was also located along a trade route, that “served as a kind of border between the desert and the inhabited part of the country,” per the Ministry’s statement.

So, why is this mosaic only just being revealed to the public?

The Be’er Shema Mosaic Goes On Display

In the decades since the Be’er Shema mosaic was first uncovered, it has started to show signs of damage. Ami Shahar, the head of the Conservation Department at the IAA, stated, “Over the ensuing years since its discovery, the mosaic floor’s state of conservation deteriorated. Given this situation, actions were taken. It was re-exposed, treated and strengthened, and transferred from its original exposed location to the Merhavim Council’s enclosed compound.”

“Now,” Shahar continued, “it is fully protected from agricultural and developmental work, and at long last, it is presented to the public to appreciate.”

The mosaic was officially unveiled on Sunday, May 25, during an inaugural ceremony attended by students from local schools and other community members. Israeli officials hope that citizens and visitors alike will come to admire the masterpiece and learn more about the ancient history of the region.

“This beautiful mosaic, a living testament to life that existed in the Negev roughly 1,500 years ago, will be preserved here and serve as a focal point for visits and learning — for tourists, students, and residents from across the country,” said Merhavim Regional Council Head Shay Hajaj. “It is another chapter in the story we are writing here in Merhavim — a story that connects past, present, and future.”

