Wind Farm Construction In England Has Turned Up Ancient Ruins Including A Roman Villa And A Neolithic Burial Mound

In addition to the villa and the burial mound, archaeologists uncovered a chair leg shaped like a lion's head and a serpentine vessel handle they've named "Norfolk Nessie."

In 2021, archaeologists were brought in to assist with the installation of a cable route for a new wind farm in eastern England. Historical records didn’t note anything significant in the area, so they didn’t expect to find much — but they were happily mistaken.

After a magnetometry survey revealed an inconsistency beneath the soil, researchers excavated a small area and uncovered a collection of ancient roof tiles. They soon realized that they’d discovered a Roman villa dating back nearly 2,000 years, and with it a series of incredible artifacts that are providing new insights into life in Roman Britain.

Uncovering An Ancient Roman Villa In Norfolk

As part of the construction of a new wind farm off the coast of England, the energy company RWE planned to lay 40 miles of cables that would carry the electricity generated by the offshore turbines to the National Grid. They needed to dig an extensive network of trenches for the project, so archaeologists were hired to investigate the route and ensure that no historical artifacts were damaged by heavy machinery.

The archaeologists studied maps and other records, but nothing indicated that there had ever been any major structures in the area. However, a magnetometry survey near the town of Dereham in Norfolk revealed signs of rubble beneath the ground’s surface. To make sure it was nothing significant, archaeologists carried out a quick investigation — and they discovered something incredible.

“There was obviously something important under there, because they kept finding lots of roof tiles,” said Jessica Lowther of Headland Archaeology, as reported by the Eastern Daily Press. “Using ground penetrating radar they found that this was actually the site of a Roman villa.”

The expansive home was seemingly built between the first and third centuries C.E., when the Roman Empire had control of Britain. In addition to the main dwelling, the estate included a bathhouse and several other accompanying buildings.

“There’s a lot of evidence for growing and processing food,” Lowther said, “so we think it was quite a large farming estate. There were bones of cats and dogs, which suggests they had those animals to help keep down pests.”

Archaeologists also uncovered a trove of ancient artifacts, from hairpins and a brooch to a silver ring, part of a military belt, and an ornate bronze chair leg in the shape of a lion’s head and paw.

Perhaps the most fascinating discovery was the handle of a bronze vessel depicting a mysterious creature. Due to its serpentine shape and greenish coloring, researchers dubbed it “Norfolk Nessie,” in honor of the legendary Loch Ness Monster.

But this historic villa wasn’t the archaeologists’ only unexpected find.

6,000 Years Of History Along A Cable Route In Eastern England

Excavations along other sections of the cable route revealed even more artifacts, some dating back long before the time of Roman rule.

Archaeologists uncovered several prehistoric sites, from a Neolithic pit created between 4000 and 2500 B.C.E. to a barrow mound that once held the cremated remains of some of Britain’s Bronze Age residents. They also found stone tools, pottery, and a coin minted during the reign of Queen Boudica, the head of the Celtic Iceni tribe who led an uprising against the Romans in 60 C.E.

Discoveries from the medieval period include part of a jug and even two long-lost villages. Whimpwell and Stinton were both mentioned in the Domesday Book, an 11th-century list of English landholdings, but they were abandoned long ago, and their locations were largely lost to history.

Many of these artifacts went on display during two public events in March 2026, where local residents could learn more about the long history of Norfolk and even take a virtual tour of the Roman villa.

Jon Darling, a RWE project director, noted in a statement from the company, “We are very excited to be able to share these discoveries with the local community. This archaeological campaign has revealed a remarkable story about how this landscape has changed over time, from prehistoric activity through a Roman villa estate and beyond.”

After carefully documenting the villa, archaeologists reburied the site to protect it for potential future research that may reveal even more about life in Norfolk during Britain’s Roman era.

After reading about the Roman villa uncovered in England, learn about the ancient Celtic religious leaders known as the Druids. Then, go inside the fall of the Roman Empire in Britain and beyond.