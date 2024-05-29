Ancient Drawings Of Stick-Figure Gladiators Likely Made By Children Uncovered At The Ruins Of Pompeii

Found on a courtyard wall, these charcoal drawings depict an intense gladiator battle, an animal hunt, and the outlines of three small hands.

Children often draw the things they see: dogs, flowers, their families, and so on. Children thousands of years ago, naturally, did the same thing. And recently, archaeologists working in Pompeii uncovered graffiti likely left by some of the city’s youngest residents, which depict scenes of what they once witnessed, including gladiator fights.

These scenes reveal a great deal about what children in Pompeii saw in their day-to-day lives and how they may have routinely encountered violence like gladiator battles and animal hunts.

The Discovery Of The Gladiator Graffiti At Pompeii

The gladiator graffiti, described in the Pompeii Archaeological Park’s E-Journal of the Pompeii Excavations, was discovered during excavations at homes within the I’Insula dei Casti Amanti on the Via dell’Abbondanza.

According to an Instagram post from the Pompeii Archaeological Park, the graffiti was left in charcoal on the wall of a courtyard, likely by children between the ages of five and seven years old. The drawings were possibly made just a few months before the eruption of Mount Vesuvius destroyed the ancient Roman city in 79 C.E., killing at least 2,000 people in the city proper.

The drawings depict gladiator fights, two simple figures playing with a ball, two boxers, and a hunting scene seemingly from a venatio.

“With a piece of collected coal from the furnace you could make some drawings on the walls, in those months before the eruption…” archaeologists explained in the journal. “[They drew] what was the great passion…of the time: fights between gladiators, boxers and venationes…”

It’s very likely, they continued, that the children were not reproducing images from stories they heard, but from things they had actually witnessed.

“In fact, it seems probable that the model is not artistic…” the journal’s authors explained. “Rather, they are attempts to reproduce, with figurative language precisely from that age, something really observed.”

On Instagram, the archaeological park noted that the drawings show that children in Pompeii were exposed to “extreme forms of violence.” But unlike today, where children’s exposure to violence in video games and social media can cause concern, few in Pompeii would have seen this exposure as a “problem” or fretted about its impact on the children’s development.

But the gladiator graffiti is not the only thing that archaeologists recently uncovered in Pompeii.

Other Recent Finds Among The Ruins Of Pompeii

Archaeologists also made another stunning discovery in Pompeii recently: two bodies by the door of a building known as the “House of the Painters at Work” (because its owners were repainting it when Mount Vesuvius erupted).

To date, not much is known about the two bodies, aside from the fact that one is a man and one is a woman.

But they’re just one of many recent discoveries that archaeologists have made at the doomed city. In recent months, archaeologists have also uncovered a construction site that demonstrated ancient building techniques, a mat-making workshop and restaurant, stunning frescoes from an elaborate dining room, and a bakery where enslaved workers and donkeys toiled under tortuous conditions.

Each discovery adds another piece in the puzzle of Pompeii. Though the doomed city was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius in 79 C.E., it continues to yield discoveries that can help us better understand what life was like for its inhabitants just before Pompeii was wiped out forever.

After reading about the gladiator graffiti discovered in Pompeii, look through these disturbing photos of Pompeii bodies frozen in time from when Mount Vesuvius erupted and destroyed the city. Then, discover the wild story of Baiae, the sunken party town of ancient Rome.