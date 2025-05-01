Eating more than 10.5 ounces of white meat each week could lead to an increased mortality risk — but scientists aren't necessarily claiming that chicken causes cancer.

A multi-year Italian study suggests there is a link between regularly consuming large amounts of poultry and an increased risk of gastrointestinal cancers and cardiovascular disease.

The study, which followed nearly 5,000 participants over the course of two decades, found that those who ate more than 10.5 ounces (300 grams) of poultry each week had a 27 percent higher overall mortality risk and double the risk of developing gastrointestinal cancers compared to those who consumed less than 3.5 ounces (100 grams) weekly. The study is a notable departure from previous research, which found that higher poultry consumption actually reduced health risks.

There were limitations, of course, including a lack of information about the cooking methods used and other lifestyle factors like physical activity levels. Still, study authors recommend moderating poultry intake and substituting more fish and plant-based proteins, as well as avoiding high-temperature cooking methods.

So, should we be worried about how much chicken we are consuming?

Findings From The Multi-Year Study On Poultry Intake And Cancer Risk

Chicken is one of the most widely consumed meats worldwide, thanks in part to its versatility, affordability, and flavor. In recent years, it has also been considered a healthier option when compared to red meat. Numerous studies, in fact, have linked higher intake of red meat to health issues like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. Chicken, however, always seemed like a safe bet.

This new study suggests otherwise. Published in the academic journal Nutrients, the study aimed to examine the association between poultry consumption and mortality risk — both from all causes and gastrointestinal cancers — in a population in southern Italy.

The study involved 4,869 participants from Castellana Grotte and Putignano, Italy, who reported their consumption habits over the course of 18 years, from 2006 to 2024.

Researchers found that subjects who ate more than 10.5 ounces, or 300 grams, of poultry per week had a 27 percent higher risk of dying than those who ate around 3.5 ounces, or 100 grams. The risk increased even more for participants who consumed far more than 10 ounces. Men likewise had twice the risk of gastrointestinal cancer mortality.

Participants were asked to log their weekly meat consumption, dividing it into categories for total meat, red meat, and poultry. They found that a moderate total meat intake — between roughly seven and 10 ounces — was linked to a protective effect against both all-cause mortality and gastrointestinal cancer mortality. Red meat consumption of between five and eight ounces per week showed a similar protective association.

Curiously, these findings seem to conflict with previous studies, which suggested that a higher intake of red meat led to an increased risk of health issues, whereas chicken and other white meat were considered a safer and healthier option.

The study did highlight that more research into this potential connection is required, though it still challenges the notion that poultry is categorically “healthier” than red meat. Researchers recommended moderating chicken consumption and swapping in more fish and plant-based proteins.

That said, there were several limitations that indicate an association between poultry intake and increased mortality, rather than a direct cause.

What Were The Limitations In This Study?

“This study found an association, not a direct cause, between higher poultry intake and increased mortality, especially from gastrointestinal cancers,” Theresa Gentile, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Real Simple. “It doesn’t mean poultry causes cancer.”

Because the study was lifestyle-based and relied on participants’ own self-reporting of their diets, there are several other factors that aren’t considered by this data. For starters, participants could have overestimated or underestimated their meat consumption, but consider also that other health factors can play a profound impact on a person’s life.

“Physical activity wasn’t documented in the study, which is a protector against all-cause mortality,” Gentile said. “Other dietary factors weren’t taken into consideration — even though participants generally followed a Mediterranean diet, men were more likely to consume larger portions, more meat than women, more alcohol, and less fruits and vegetables.”

The method of cooking the chicken, as well as how it was processed, would have also played a role. Cooking chicken at high temperatures — grilling, barbecuing, or frying, for example — can “create heterocyclic amines and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, which are compounds known to increase cancer risk,” Gentile added.

Processed chicken is also higher in sodium, preservatives, and saturated fats, all of which can have a negative impact on overall health. Ultimately, this study isn’t a sign that we should stop eating chicken altogether, but it does raise some awareness about moderation, making healthier choices in how we prepare our food, and opting for organic or pasture-raised options when possible, as these farms may use “less questionable feed ingredients.”

Ultimately, this study should open up the pathway for future research into how poultry can impact health. For now, we would all be better off mixing up our diets every now and then and incorporating a wider variety of proteins.

After reading about this new study on poultry consumption and its link to increased mortality, go inside the strange history of Gereja Ayam, Indonesia’s chicken church. Then, discover the remarkable story of Colonel Sanders, the man behind KFC.