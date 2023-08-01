30-year-old Remi Lucidi was known for his urban adventures, which often saw him climbing massive skyscrapers and cranes.

French daredevil Remi Lucidi, known for scaling skyscrapers around the world under the name “Remi Enigma,” died after falling from the 68th floor of a tower in Hong Kong. It is believed that the 30-year-old fell to his death at the Tregunter Tower complex after being trapped outside while trying to climb the building.

Local police said Lucidi arrived at the building sometime in the evening and claimed he was meeting a friend on the 40th floor. Instead, however, the daredevil reportedly took the elevator to the 49th floor, where he then traveled up the stairs to the top of the building.

As The Independent reported, it is believed that when Lucidi moved to the outside of the building he became trapped. He reportedly began to frantically knock on a window, startling a maid, after which he lost his footing and plummeted to his death.

Hotel workers said the building’s security guard had quickly attempted to confirm Lucidi’s claim about visiting a friend on the 40th floor, but Lucidi had already entered the elevator before they could get more information.

The stuntman was last seen alive around 7:30 p.m. on July 27, 2023, outside the window of the 68th-floor penthouse. Soon afterward, local police received a call about a gas leak at the building. When they arrived, however, they found the body of the 30-year-old man, which had apparently broken a gas pipe when it fell.

On his body, investigators found a French identification card and a sport camera with footage of some of Lucidi’s other extreme stunts.

According to the New York Post, police have yet to issue an official cause of death, though they noted that it was likely not a suicide, as no note or other indicator was found on Lucidi’s person.

Gurjit Kaur, the owner of the hostel where Lucidi had reportedly been staying, described him as a “friendly and humble guy.”

“He was healthy and fit and happy-faced,” Kaur said. “I feel very sad.”

Another hostel worker said they had spoken to Lucidi several times throughout his stay. Lucidi was reportedly staying in Hong Kong on vacation.

“He told me he was going to hike a mountain when I asked where he was going,” the worker said. “He said he wanted to hike a lot when he was here.”

Fans of Lucidi’s took to social media to mourn his death. The last photo Lucidi uploaded to Instagram was of the Hong Kong skyline at night.

