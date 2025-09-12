Jian Rangkharasamee was a 58-year-old zookeeper at Safari World in Bangkok and had more than 20 years of experience with lions and tigers.

Horrified visitors to Safari World in Bangkok bore witness to a grisly spectacle when a zookeeper was mauled to death by lions in the zoo’s drive-through area. The incident led to officials shutting down part of the zoo and launching an investigation into the business’s possession of wild animals and safety rules.

Safari World is a popular yet controversial private zoo that regularly offers lion-feeding shows. Of course, none had ever been quite as horrifying as this.

The Disturbing Attack On A Zookeeper In Thailand

Witnesses said the keeper, 58-year-old Jian Rangkharasamee, was attacked from behind and then mauled by a lion shortly after exiting his vehicle — which, the state-run Thai News Agency reported, was against safety regulations.

Within moments, several other lions had pounced upon him as well.

The attack went on for about 15 minutes before another keeper, identified as Phanom Sitsaeng by the Bangkok Post, rushed in to pull Jian to safety. Jian was transported to Intrarat Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy found that he had suffered multiple deep lacerations, a broken neck, and ruptured arteries.

“We are deeply shocked to lose my husband, who deeply loved his job and was the breadwinner of the family,” said Jian’s wife in a statement. “He had cared for lions and tigers at the zoo for many years, always exercised caution, and had never been attacked by any animal before.”

According to Dr. Thawatchai Kanchanarin, visitors who witnessed the attack initially believed the lions were simply “hugging” Jian, as they would have been familiar with him. Once they realized it was an attack, however, they attempted to help by honking their horns and shouting. Sadly, this did little to stop the mauling beasts.

Attapol Charoenchansa, the director general of Thailand’s Department of Wildlife, said the attack happened while the lions were feeding. He added, “It is assumed that one of them was not in a good mood and started the attack.”

The lion that first attacked was reportedly a 10-year-old male named Trump. He and the other lions have since been confined to cages, and the park has shut down its large cat section until the investigation is complete and necessary repairs and improvements are made.

The Lion Attack Prompts Animal Welfare Groups To Call For Change

This incident has reignited scrutiny of the zoo, which previously faced accusations from conservationists about the exploitation of animals by zoo staff. These allegations included claims that more than 100 orangutans were being forced to participate in kickboxing matches.

Safari World had only just announced the opening of their new lion’s den last month via Facebook, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime experience for the whole family.”

Despite this, an inspection of the zoo by the Department of National Parks found damaged fences, inadequate warning signs, and too few CCTV cameras. The zoo’s permit also expired in October 2024 and is still awaiting renewal.

Meanwhile, animal welfare groups Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) and People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) each issued statements calling for stricter rules about lion and exotic animal ownership.

There are nearly 500 registered lions held captive in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes, and private homes in Thailand. While ownership of lions is legal in the country, incidents like this spark concern about the practice.

WFFT founder Edwin Wiek called on authorities to impose a “complete stop to private ownership of dangerous animals.”

“If this incident can happen at a zoo with safety guidelines,” he added, “imagine what could happen in someone’s backyard.”

