While installing a new gas line in Sestu, Sardinia, construction workers unearthed an amphora — a tall jar with two handles and a narrow neck — and immediately reported the discovery to the archaeologist supervising the site.

A team of researchers promptly flocked to the area, and further excavations revealed five more amphorae. At least some of them contained human remains likely belonging to children. The discovery dates back to the third or fourth century B.C.E., the region’s Phoenician-Punic era.

While the full extent of the necropolis may never be revealed due to the heavy concentration of structures nearby, experts hope to learn as much as they can about the people who lived and died in the area more than 2,400 years ago.

Construction Workers Discover Ancient Human Remains In Sardinia

In February 2025, construction workers were beginning a project to install a gas line alongside a busy road in Sestu, Sardinia, when they dug up an amphora containing human bones. They immediately turned off their bulldozer and alerted the supervising archaeologist, who brought in additional experts to investigate.

Over the past month, five additional amphorae have been recovered, at least some of which had bones inside. The excavation is led by Enrico Trudu from the Archaeological Superintendence of Cagliari, who specializes in the Phoenician-Punic era.

Speaking to L’Unione Sarda, Trudu said, “We are still in the excavation phase, but I can confirm that in several places contexts have emerged that can clearly be ascribed to a Punic necropolis.”

Trudu explained that the six amphorae were “enchytrismos” burials, a method commonly seen in Punic settlements — and they likely held the bones of infants or young children.

A Punic Necropolis Used For Children’s Burials

“In the enchytrismos burials, the amphora was used as a case, a sort of coffin that could contain both children’s and adults’ bodies,” Trudu told L’Unione Sarda. “In some of those we recovered there were human bones, bones that were also found in various places around. There is no doubt that the context is funerary. There is also a pit that we are going to investigate, as we are working along the entire trench starting from the most exposed points that we will then expand.”

Given the new breadth of the archaeological project, Trudu said it is likely that his team will find even more ancient relics buried along the trench. Unfortunately, the scope of the excavation will remain limited, as the site is surrounded by a roadway, stores, and industrial warehouses.

“It will be impossible to investigate the entire necropolis,” Trudu added, “but it is important to analyze and secure the parts and finds that have come to light, also to have an idea of what could be found in the case of future public works.”

Still, this discovery could help shine a new light on Phoenician-Punic Sardinia. Around the time this necropolis was created, parts of Sardinia were under the control of Carthaginians from North Africa, who would have brought these burial practices with them.

By the third century B.C.E., Punic Sardinia was an incredibly important Carthaginian province, playing a major role in Mediterranean politics. Its strategic value, though, made it a prime target during the Punic Wars, which resulted in Rome conquering Sardinia in 238 B.C.E.

The defeat marked the end of the Phoenician-Punic era on the island, but these amphorae are now revealing more about the daily life and funerary practices of the long-lost culture.

