Vandals Just Broke Into A Church In Dublin And Damaged Its Historic Mummies In A Disturbing Arson Attack

After an arson attack on June 11, 2024, several mummies in the crypt of St. Michan's Church suffered permanent damage — including an 800-year-old mummy known as the Crusader.

Following a break-in and a fire at St. Michan’s Church in Dublin, Ireland, the church has released photos of the “desecrated” and partially destroyed remains of several mummies stored in its crypt.

The arson attack occurred on June 11, and a man has since been charged with vandalism in relation to the incident. Five mummies in total suffered damage from the fire and the water used to put it out. Church officials say they are “devastated” by this act of arson — and unfortunately, it is not the first time vandals have targeted the St. Michan’s mummies.

The Fire That Damaged Five Mummies At St. Michan’s Church

Around 4:30 p.m. on June 11, a tour guide alerted the Dublin Fire Brigade to the fire at the church. After firefighters put out the flames, the scene was sealed off for a forensic investigation.

The crypt houses several mummified remains, including those of an 800-year-old mummy known as the “Crusader.” Church officials said they fear some of the remains may have been completely destroyed in the incident.

“I am devastated to say that vandalism has once again struck in the crypt of St. Michan’s, Church Street,” said Archbishop Michael Jackson in a church statement. “The Fire Brigade was called, and members dealt with the fire. However, significant damage has been done to the mummies.”

The archbishop added that the future of the mummified remains was unclear, but that both he and the Archdeacon of Dublin “fear that they have been destroyed.”

Archdeacon David Pierpoint, the Vicar of St. Michan’s, noted that CCTV footage had been handed over to authorities for their investigation. After Archdeacon Pierpoint was granted access to see the damage, however, the full extent of this vandalism was made clear.

“The crypt is a crime scene, but I have just been given access to see the damage,” he said. “The mummies are sitting in a foot of water. They need a very specific atmosphere, and I fear that at least two of the remains, including the Crusader, have been destroyed. I will contact the National Museum to see if anything can be saved.”

Following the incident, 38-year-old Christian Topiter, a part-time security guard, was arrested and charged with criminal damage related to the arson attack.

Surprisingly, this incident is just the latest in a string of vandalisms that have plagued St. Michan’s Church.

Previous Vandalism Incidents At St. Michan’s

As The Irish Times reports, St. Michan’s Church dates back to 1095 C.E. It is considered by many to be one of “Ireland’s most important historic and religious sites.”

The church has also fallen victim to a number of vandalism cases over the years. On July 9, 1996, the Times reported that “one of five vaults in the church crypt in Dublin’s north inner city [had] been completely destroyed after vandals set a fire in one of the chambers, using rags and paraffin… Only six of the 80 mummies could be saved.”

In 2019, a 36-year-old man named Brian Bridgeman broke into the church and stole the mummified head of the Crusader, along with the skull of a mummified nun.

Authorities later recovered the stolen heads and arrested Bridgeman for the theft, which landed him a 28-month jail sentence. Bridgeman later admitted to being “out of [his] head” on alcohol and Xanax during the incident.

When he came to and realized what he had done, he flew into a panic. Weeks later, he left the skulls in a bag on the church grounds along with a note that read, “sorry RIP.”

The latest desecration of the tomb is not just a historic loss for the church. It is also a financial loss, as the mummified remains bring many tourists, and therefore funds, to the church each year.

“These historic remains are woven into the history of the city of Dublin and emblazoned in the imaginations of visitors and tourists from home and abroad,” Archbishop Jackson said.

“These mummies are a national treasure, and I am shocked at the sacrilege of the destruction of the remains of people who once lived.”

