Viking ship uncovered in Norway, sunken hospital discovered in Florida, Roman treasure unearthed in Italy.

66-Foot Viking Burial Ship From The Eight Century Uncovered On An Island In Western Norway

Archaeologists in Norway just uncovered a 66-foot Viking ship from the eight century C.E. that’s likely the oldest vessel of its kind ever found. Researchers had excavated this very mound in search of the ship in 1906 — but were devastated to uncover nothing more than arrowheads because they simply didn’t dig quite deep enough. And now that the ship has finally been found, experts believe that it was used in a royal burial and that it “sheds light on the earliest Viking kings.”

Submerged Quarantine Hospital And Cemetery From The 1800s Discovered By Archaeologists In The Florida Keys

For more than 100 years, the sparkling turquoise waters of Dry Tortugas National Park in the Florida Keys have concealed a grim historical relic. Beneath the waves, archaeologists recently discovered the remains of a submerged 19th-century quarantine hospital and adjoining cemetery.

Hoard Of 2,000-Year-Old Roman Coins Found Buried In An Italian Forest

While walking through a recently cut area of forest near Livorno, a province in Tuscany, Italy, a member of the Livorno Paleontological Archaeological Group spotted something sparkling on the ground. Further investigation revealed a handful of 2,000-year-old Roman coins, some of 175 that archaeologists soon found buried in a small terracotta pot nearby.

