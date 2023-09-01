Dinosaur tracks found in Texas, human effigies uncovered inside an Aztec temple, 13 skulls found at the base of a Maya pyramid.

Stunningly Preserved Dinosaur Footprints Were Just Revealed By Drought In A Texas State Park

Texas park officials just discovered 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks in a dried-up riverbed. After officials found the first tracks, volunteers flocked to the scene and uncovered approximately 70 more footprints.

Made 113 million years ago, these tracks were uncovered at Dinosaur Valley State Park, a stunning paleontological preserve that first became a hotbed of dinosaur discoveries in 1909, when a local boy happened upon prehistoric tracks while playing in the Paluxy River.

Stone Human “Effigies” Unearthed At An Aztec Temple Were Likely Looted In Battle And Buried As Offerings

A group of archaeologists in Mexico City have unearthed a small cache of human-like stone carvings, likely used by the Aztecs as offerings to their gods.

The team discovered the carvings inside a stone chest at the site of the former Templo Mayor, the main temple of Tenochtitlan, the capital of the Aztec Empire.

In all, there were 15 stone effigies discovered — 14 depicting men and a smaller one representing a woman. The largest of the stone statues measures just under a foot tall, with the smallest standing just over one inch tall.

Archaeologists In Mexico Discover 13 Skulls At The Base Of A Maya Pyramid

Hundreds of years ago, two young men in present-day Mexico were ritually beheaded and buried at the base of a Maya pyramid. Their remains — and those of other young men who may have also been sacrifice victims — were recently discovered by archaeologists excavating the Moral-Reforma archaeological site in the Mexican state of Tabasco.

