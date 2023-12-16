Satanic curse tablet from the Middle Ages found in Germany, 700-year-old mace head unearthed in Poland, Roman prison bakery uncovered at Pompeii.

Renovation Workers In Germany Discover A Medieval Tablet Inscribed With A Satanic Curse

Workers renovating a town hall in northern Germany just stumbled upon a medieval tablet inscribed with a Satanic curse. Though curse tablets like this one were common throughout ancient Greece and Rome, they largely fell out of use by the seventh century C.E., making this 15th-century find all the more rare. While experts know that the tablet asked Satan, Beelzebub and Berith to bring harm against two people named Taleke and Hinrik, the full story behind this curse remains shrouded in mystery.

Read more about this chilling find here.

Medieval Mace Head Discovered In Poland By A 12-Year-Old Boy

As debris tumbled onto the driveway of his parents’ home in Wilków, Poland, as part of a construction project, 12-year-old Witold Bołtuć noticed something in the dirt. Suspecting that it could be special, Bołtuć picked it up and brought it to his parents. Indeed, the sharp-eyed 12-year-old had discovered the well-worn head of a medieval mace.

Dig deeper in this report.

Prison Bakery Where Enslaved People Toiled Unearthed In Pompeii

Archaeologists excavating the doomed city of Pompeii, which was destroyed with the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 C.E., recently announced the discovery of a “prison bakery” where humans and animals toiled under brutal conditions to make bread. The cramped room had no view of the outside world and only a few high, barred windows. Indentations in the floor showed where blindfolded donkeys were forced to walk for hours in order to grind grain for bread.

Read on here.