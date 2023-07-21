Bronze Age charioteer unearthed in Siberia, giant prehistoric handaxes found in England, possible wreck of 19th-century slave ship located near Brazil.

3,000-Year-Old Burial Plot Of A Charioteer Found During Railway Construction In Southern Siberia

Archaeologists excavating in preparation for railway construction in southern Siberia just happened upon the 3,000-year-old remains of a charioteer. Though no horse or chariot was found buried alongside him, experts were able to identify the man by his telltale “charioteer’s belt,” a bronze plate with two hooks that would hold the horses’ reins and free up the rider’s hands for combat.

See more from this rare discovery here.

Archaeologists In England Uncover Enormous Prehistoric Stone Handaxes From 300,000 Years Ago

While excavating land in Kent, England, ahead of the construction of a school, archaeologists uncovered 800 stone artifacts thought to be 300,000 years old, including two “giant” handaxes. The handaxes are so large as to be unwieldy, and would have required two hands to pick up.

Dig deeper in this report.

Researchers In Brazil May Have Discovered The Wreckage Of An Infamous 19th-Century Slave Ship

Archaeologists found what they believe to be the wreckage of a ship that transported 500 enslaved people in the sea of Angra dos Reis, Brazil.

The local Black community had long passed along the story of “The Boat,” a reef-like spot off the Brazilian coast where a great number of fish gathered and fishermen always seemed to get lucky.

Some people have also wondered if “The Boat” may have been where a boat really sank — particularly, one that may have brought their ancestors to Brazil in the first place.

Read on here.