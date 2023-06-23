Ancient Roman mausoleum found in London, 150-year-old Māori canoe discovered in New Zealand, 3,000-year-old mummy unearthed in Peru.

2,000-Year-Old Roman Mausoleum Uncovered Right In The Middle Of London With Its Mosaic Floor Completely Intact

Archaeologists excavating in the shadow of London Bridge just uncovered a 2,000-year-old Roman mausoleum. The centerpiece of this “incredibly rare” tomb that shows “an astonishing level of preservation” is the intact floral mosaic on which the dead would have been placed.

This stunning find comes on the heels of last year’s discovery of another Roman mosaic right nearby.

150-Year-Old Māori Canoe Known As A Waka Found In Excellent Condition In New Zealand’s Pātea River

A rare traditional canoe believed to be over 150 years old was just salvaged from the Pātea River in the Taranaki region of New Zealand.

The waka — the traditional canoe of the Māori people — was discovered when a group of Māori who were walking along the river to investigate the deaths of some fish nearby noticed that it was stuck in the mud at the river’s edge.

Archaeology Students In Peru Found A 3,000-Year-Old Mummy Under Eight Pounds Of Trash Next To A Soccer Field

A group of students and researchers from San Marcos University in Peru recently discovered a 3,000-year-old mummy in Lima, dating it to before the Inca Empire.

The students initially discovered the remains of the mummy’s hair and skull in a cotton and vegetable fiber cloth bundle while excavating, then later uncovered the rest of the mummy in a trash pile beneath eight tons of rubbish.

