Iron Age remains found under cottage floor in Scotland, ancient comb made from human skull uncovered in England, disemboweled mummy discovered in Yemen.

Iron Age Burial Ground Uncovered Right Beneath The Kitchen Of A Cottage In The Scottish Highlands

The western coast of the Scottish Highlands is known for its wet soil, meaning that any historical relics buried underground are unlikely to survive. But certain stretches, like the Applecross Peninsula, feature drier earth containing large amounts of sand and stone. It’s here that experts have uncovered some of the oldest and best-preserved human remains ever found in the entire region.

While remodeling a cottage in the town of Applecross, workers dug below the kitchen floor and stumbled upon human remains from the Iron Age. Without the right soil conditions, these six incomplete skeletons never would have survived 2,000 years.

Archaeologists Identify An Iron Age Comb Made From A Human Skull In England

Archaeologists at the Museum of London Archaeology have identified a rare and unique artifact found at an Iron Age site at Bar Hill near Cambridgeshire, England: a 2,000-year-old comb made from a portion of a human skull.

Dubbing the object the “Bar Hill comb,” archaeologists believe the discovery could illuminate the local customs of Iron Age humans.

A 2,000-Year-Old Mummy Was Just Found In The Trash In Yemen — And Its Insides Are Missing

Locals in Sanaa, Yemen just found a 2,000-year-old disemboweled mummy among piles of garbage. It was discovered curled up in a fetal position and wrapped in an animal hide in accordance with standard embalming practices from the time.

However, the mummy’s missing insides were not in accordance with the funerary practices of the region. The disembowelment was likely the work of grave robbers.

